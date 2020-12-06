As Twitchy readers know, AOC has spent the last several days whining because people made fun of her for selling REALLY pricey merchandise hating on the rich, and then doubling and tripling down about how hard she worked as a bartender, even claiming Republicans only know how to sit around on leather seats.

Reading that you’d think we’re making this up to roast her but nope, she’s been good enough to roast herself.

Candace Owens finally had enough of the ‘I work and I slave, and what thanks do I get’ routine from Sandy, and dropped her:

I used to be a waitress and I worked multiple doubles.

I am laughing out loud at how much of a coastal elitist you have to be to view that as the definition of a hard day at work. Please get on a plane and see the rest of the world (or country) you spoiled rotten brat. https://t.co/Wz6kEp51PH — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 6, 2020

She continued.

“And then he sent his French fries back THREE times! Republicans could NEVER handle that” — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 6, 2020

He sent back fries … THREE TIMES?!

NOOOOOOOOO.

I once had to make a woman's Venti latte 6 times. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 6, 2020

OMG! SIX TIMES! If only our vets knew what it was like to have to make a coffee sooooo many times.

As a flight attendant I had to make TEA when I was only offering coffee. It was a nightmare. — Jody Taylor (@Jodyjtaylor) December 6, 2020

*gasp*

Amen. I worked 40-50 hours a week since 8th grade. Including during college and graduate school. I don’t wanna hear it! — You can’t make this crap up. (@cantpretendtoo) December 6, 2020

The rest of the country who have done this daily. For years Not once in a while, while working a year in a bar …. — ben (@ben9161974) December 6, 2020

I worked in a supermarket in high school to pay my way through college. In college, I worked for the school all four years. — Preventing Autism (@NewAutismInfo) December 6, 2020

My first real job was working in a manufacturing facility where I was on occasion shocked by high voltage and periodically burned. She needs more exposure to the real world. — Marilyn C. Lawrence (@MarilynLawrence) December 6, 2020

Eeek.

Shocked?

Started as a bus boy, waiter was the end game lol — Joshua McGowan (@thejoshuamcg) December 6, 2020

I worked as a Medical Transcriptionist, while attending high school, in a wheelchair, AND had to push down the pedal to hear the surgeon’s dictation with my elbow because I was paralyzed and couldn’t push it with my foot. True story. I WANTED to work and pave my own way. — K P (@KPKeepsItReal) December 6, 2020

Yup, she wins.

I was a structural iron worker. That was a hard day's work. — Thomas M. McGovern (@mcgoverntm) December 6, 2020

But AOC WAS A WAITRESS!

I was once a nurse aid taking care of a dozen patients at a time while getting paid $4.25 an hour and I worked double shifts. All bedridden patients on a med/surg floor with most of them needing bathed and fed because they couldn’t do it themselves. — Honey Badger (@HoneyBadger10_8) December 6, 2020

Yeah but were you the best? pic.twitter.com/iIPEojBGIj — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) December 6, 2020

HA!

***

