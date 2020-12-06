Kurt Schlichter has been known from time-to-time to tell it like it is, even if not all people (on both the Left and the Right) can deal with it.

Which is one of the main reasons this editor actually really enjoys his timeline and covering the devastation he tends to leave behind.

His tweet about COVID and locking down, for example, does not disappoint:

I had COVID, recovered, and science says I am both immune and unable to transmit the virus. Why should I stay at home? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 5, 2020

Kurt is right, ya’ know. It’s science!

Because Orange Man bad? — DCNative (@RealDCNative) December 5, 2020

Oh, duh.

Our bad.

I wear a mask to save me from the brain disease known to infest democrats — Jason Schneider (@LittleGerman12) December 5, 2020

#JFC

Why isn't anyone in the news media bright enough to report on the 10,000,000+ people who have already achieved immunity? — Chuck Todd's Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) December 5, 2020

Because Trump hasn’t conceded yet? Because the real story doesn’t get them the clicks and taps they want?

Because they’re dishonest hacks?

Something like that.

Because the liberals demand compliance or else — Russ T Shackleford 🥃 (@rshack61) December 6, 2020

I would argue that question should apply regardless of the predicates. — 🇺🇸 President-Elect Johnny 🇺🇸 (@silberj) December 5, 2020

Fair enough.

Tiger Blood! — Mark Harrison (@meh130) December 5, 2020

YAAAAAS.

Because science. — Essential Worker ™️ (@a1201h) December 5, 2020

But only the science that supports certain agendas.

Yup.

***

Related:

‘You spoiled rotten BRAT’: Candace Owens knocks AOC OUT with some brutal truth about what it REALLY means to ‘work hard’

‘That is SOME handoff’! Herschel Walker shares video of woman trying to hide handing USB drive to fellow election worker

HOOBOY! Rick Santelli goes OFF on CNBC’s mask-harpy Andrew Sorkin and it is pretty damn EPIC (watch)