What is Nancy Pelosi talking about in this clip? We’re pretty sure it’s something about Biden and building back better and a vaccine but honestly, she sounds like the old woman on the corner who spends most of the time talking to her cats.

Watch:

What is wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/2HBqBAxiiB — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 4, 2020

This is Nancy’s brain. This is Nancy’s brain on Botox. Any questions?

We’d blame the mask but she didn’t make much more sense when she wasn’t wearing one.

Snake oil peddlers were more honest than democRATS! No government, no matter what party or country, can stop any virus. — Valeria Washington🇺🇸❤#StopTheSteal (@ValeriaPugliesi) December 4, 2020

Democrats are the new snake oil peddlers.

Just sayin’.

They’re more like stenographers when a Democrat is speaking.

In Pelosi’s case, it is the 3 Mimosa breakfast she always has. 🙄 — penelope210 (@penelopesire) December 4, 2020

Mimosa juice.

The botox is effecting her brain. Still it is sad she is one of the saner members of the DNC. — Cincy Browncoat not from this universe (@cincy_browncoat) December 4, 2020

Scary, right?

Cray cray!! — Brenda Garcia Davis (@BrendaGDavis9) December 4, 2020

They are already looking to cash in (politically) on the vaccine working… — Batman (@rjnoll) December 4, 2020

The vaccine Trump made happen.

Yup.

Man oh man, Democrats love their white, old, rich, bumbling, inaudible politicians. Such diversity.

***

