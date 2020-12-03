We see you, Georgia.

So if we’re seeing this correctly, it looks like supervisors told the poll workers to head on out and then the four people left pulled out ballot boxes/suitcases from under the tables and continued counting? Now we’re certainly not experts and these ballots could totally be legit BUUUUUT …

This seems sorta off, right?

Watch, decide for yourselves:

WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes pic.twitter.com/AcbTI1pxn4 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

Did they know they were being recorded?

This is nuts.

And Rudy just showed it:

This is the footage Rudy Giuliani just showed. https://t.co/0EyuVVwl3O — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 3, 2020

Note, Twitter is ‘disputing’ these tweets.

Who you going to believe? @Twitter or your own lying eyes 😂 — Hurls (@cjhurls) December 3, 2020

Who knew the government stored ballots in suitcases — Andrew Wayne (@nyhondaex) December 3, 2020

We’re shocked they’re not storing them in car trunks, as they did with Al Franken.

Remember that magical election?

Good times.

They’ve been doing this crap for years …

Exclusive footage at 4:37am pic.twitter.com/LAMLjDO1gP — !⃝ The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) December 3, 2020

They are ballot boxes, not suitcases. — Angela Stephens (@angiestephens) December 3, 2020

Stay tuned …

***

