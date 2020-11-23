Like Donald Trump Jr. says here in this tweet, we are seeing some folks in the fringe telling Republicans they shouldn’t vote in GA because elections aren’t fair or something. Sure, that makes a whole lot of sense, totally give up and don’t bother keeping the majority in the Senate because ELEVENTY.

Trump Jr. said it best:

I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.#MAGA #GASEN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020

THAT IS NONSENSE.

He’s so right.

But ol’ Ali #StopTheSteal said otherwise:

DON: Georgians have emailed and told us that they are not voting in an Election they believed to be rigged. You should talk to Georgians before your two NY/DC consultants. We should force the GA GOP to fix the election so we can Maximize GOP voter turnout or we lose! #GAsen https://t.co/XV1VqDLuF8 — Ali 🟧 #StopTheSteal (@ali) November 23, 2020

Dude.

No.

Republicans, don’t listen to this nonsense, get your arses out there in GA and VOTE!

Kurt Schlichter chimed in:

Maybe supposed allies should stop encouraging our voter to take dumb and self-destructive positions. We all need to have zero tolerance for dipshits who tell people to refuse to vote. https://t.co/j1jhTZoMQx — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 23, 2020

What the colonel said.

I wish my friend @KurtSchlichter spent more time advocating for a special session in GA and helping us fix the system Brian Kemp broke than calling Georgia Republicans stupid who have lost total faith in the election process. Not helpful. Horrible GOTV program. “Vote Rigged!” — Ali 🟧 #StopTheSteal (@ali) November 23, 2020

Hooboy.

It’s going to another long four years, ain’t it?

Kurt responded.

Anyone who has decided not to vote in the Senate because they’re sad because the Democrats are crooked is stupid and we shouldn’t empower it. https://t.co/uoyZgcZxS5 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 23, 2020

Short.

Simple.

Spot-on.

Sorry but a non-vote IS in fact a vote for Democrats… because I can do math, I know this to be the case. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) November 23, 2020

Sorry, we were told there would be no math.

If anything, they need to vote to make sure that doesn't happen. — Andrew Boyd (@3rdDukeofDank) November 23, 2020

Agreed, donated $25 to each campaign. Not close to what I gave to Trump, but I still want the balance of power deadlocked. — ThomTissy (@tissy_thom) November 23, 2020

We get it, this limbo is making us all a little nutty (this editor owns this) but c’mon man!

We keep the Senate.

Period.

***

