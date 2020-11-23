Like Donald Trump Jr. says here in this tweet, we are seeing some folks in the fringe telling Republicans they shouldn’t vote in GA because elections aren’t fair or something. Sure, that makes a whole lot of sense, totally give up and don’t bother keeping the majority in the Senate because ELEVENTY.

Trump Jr. said it best:

THAT IS NONSENSE.

He’s so right.

But ol’ Ali #StopTheSteal said otherwise:

Dude.

No.

Republicans, don’t listen to this nonsense, get your arses out there in GA and VOTE!

Kurt Schlichter chimed in:

What the colonel said.

Hooboy.

It’s going to another long four years, ain’t it?

Kurt responded.

Short.

Simple.

Spot-on.

Sorry, we were told there would be no math.

We get it, this limbo is making us all a little nutty (this editor owns this) but c’mon man!

We keep the Senate.

Period.

***

