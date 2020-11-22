Kyle Rittenhouse made bail.

And considering his bail was set at $2 million that is sayin’ something.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused in the fatal shooting of two people in August during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released from custody after posting $2 million in bail, according to the county's sheriff's department https://t.co/6v7NWhaXKT pic.twitter.com/lrJ9boGWBh — CNN (@CNN) November 20, 2020

AOC was very angry that Rittenhouse was released and blamed it on … wait for it … keep waiting … yeah yeah, you can keep waiting …

His PRIVILEGE.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Ok, fine, make that face.

Her tweet is stupid.

People who argue that dramatic changes to policing, including budgetary ones, will mean “violent people will be let out of jail to roam free” rarely ever acknowledge that’s actually the current system we have today for the privileged https://t.co/MXnm6h3PdZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 21, 2020

Violent people being allowed to roam free.

Pretty sure after what we watched this past summer she does not want to ‘go there’ about violent people being able to roam free.

But she continued:

Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim & did the same thing in a diff context? For people who say “systemic racism doesn’t exist,” this is what it looks like: protection of white supremacy baked deep into our carceral systems. Law and disorder. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 21, 2020

ANNND there’s the race card.

It must get exhausting saying the same silly, trite, ridiculous things over and over again thinking they will somehow matter THIS time.

If only AOC had bothered to Google:

Derp.

How many people released through NY's no bail system have committed other violent crimes? Meanwhile a 17 y/o with no criminal history has to get a 2 million dollar bond to be free. And this is your evidence for privilege. Okay. — Audit The Vote 🇺🇸 (@jmanring1) November 22, 2020

Orange man bad!

Does that still work? Eh, probably.

Your bigotry is leading you down the path of being ill informed. — Legoshi (@rubikees) November 22, 2020

Or is how ill-informed she is leading her to bigotry?

Whoa.

This guy viciously assaulted a random 92 year old woman. He had 100 previous arrests and was still able to walk the streets. I dont remember you expressing any concern over this? It happened in your city recently. Why didn’t you speak out against his privilege? pic.twitter.com/Z9RSPcJvm7 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 22, 2020

Your silence is deafening were it concerns violent, radical leftist protestors who attack federal law enforcement officials, burn down buildings, and attack innocent bystanders. — Not Deprogrammed bot (@always_on_hold) November 22, 2020

Let’s be honest – nobody is more privileged than you. You spout off nonsense all day, every day – and no media members give you and your idiocy the withering critical examination you so richly deserve. That’s real privilege. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) November 22, 2020

And that’s the truth.

