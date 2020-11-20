Welp, if you were wondering if the Democratic Party would consider JKF too conservative just take a gander at what Ed Markey tweeted:

It’s time to start asking what your government can do for you. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) November 19, 2020

Remember when DEMOCRAT JFK said, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country’?

Guess that whole mantra has changed.

They’d hate JFK now.

Seems Conservatives had some ideas of what the government can do for them:

All they can do for me is less. As in butting the eff out. — moodyredhead (@moodyredhead) November 19, 2020

What she said.

Actually JFK stated it better .. ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." — Karina N Chavira (@chavira23karina) November 20, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Leave us alone. — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) November 20, 2020

Government – FOR the people, by the people. Not for the politicians, by the politicians. Stay out of my life, kaithanxbai — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) November 20, 2020

Kthxbai!

It can start by reducing it's size dramatically, lowering taxes across the board significantly and getting out of our way as we pursue our happiness. — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) November 19, 2020

That works.

I would like the state to f-clearly off and leave me alone. You in particular. What an irresponsible tweet. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 20, 2020

How about stop putting ridiculous curfews and lockdowns in place and leave families gathering for the holidays alone. Also no more mask mandates. — Allen 🇺🇸 (@Allen_Masked) November 20, 2020

Yes! This works. Let’s ‘ask’ the government to stop trying to pretend they’re our parents. That’s what the government can do for this editor.

Yup.

My, how Democrats have changed. It’s…not good. — VICE-PRESIDENT ELECT CORRCOMM (@corrcomm) November 20, 2020

It’s really bad.

We’re going to see a huge riff on the Left between those who are fairly normal Democrats and those who are absolutely batsh*t.

Like Ed Markey.

GFY pic.twitter.com/35MAYadACw — Marie Arf – China lies, don't trust their numbers (@schwingcat) November 20, 2020

Throwing JFK under the bus today, are we?#Scuzzbag — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) November 20, 2020

so, you are the Anti JFK? — President-Elect Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) November 20, 2020

Certainly seems that way.

***

Related:

‘I’m your huckleberry’: Trump attorney dares The Lincoln Project to try and bully HIM after filing NV election contest and DAMN

NICE try: Blue-check toolbag tries walking back ‘deprogramming Trump supporters’ comments BUT conservatives ain’t havin’ any OF IT

REEE! neontaster points out plenty of the ‘privileged class’ aka straight white men have sh*t lives and SJWs lose their ever-loving MINDS