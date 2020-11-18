Sure, there are a lot of things coming out about alleged vote irregularities, and we’re not saying this means anything in particular HOWEVER, these videos shared by Kyle Becker seem a little … oh we don’t know, disconcerting?

Take a look.

Say what now?

Batches?

We don’t need no stinkin’ batches!

"Is it like a precinct missing…?" "No, no, no, no. no… When we did the RLA we broke them down into 26 batches… my things are only 11 through 26. So I know…" "Eleven through 26. OK, so you're missing ELEVEN batches?" "Yeah, I mean, I've got to find my pen…" WOW. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 18, 2020

Can’t find his pen or the 11 batches?

Tracked the video down through @DanScavino. It appears to be in Floyd County, GA.🔻https://t.co/MRYVQBKtmI — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 18, 2020

Floyd County, GA: I do want to note, the Board Member I spoke with (John Scott) who was running most of what went on today, is NOT the Election Director in charge but was VERY transparent. The ED was allegedly quarantining & unable to be reached by phone today. @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/FomoTwHRgT — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) November 18, 2020

Unable to be reached by phone today.

Hrm.

Now this could be nothing, we’re clearly not experts in any of this and we’re only sharing this because it seems sorta important …

"Who's in charge here!?"

Uhh… he's like in quarantine so he's not actually here… — Gary Frank (@swizze_gfrank) November 18, 2020

I can't take this mess anymore — Tim (@tjadams000) November 18, 2020

Join the club.

Floyd County, GA: The hand count found 2700 extra votes. Dominion Techs requested rescan of provisional & absentee ballots from this precinct. Those are currently being scanned. Numbers should be released in the hour. They also mentioned 7000 votes “not published”. @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/eYO2gk59aY — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) November 17, 2020

To be completely fair we’ve lost track of what counts and what allegations are legit and which ones are just more noise. It can all seem pretty overwhelming …

Hopefully, one way or another this mess is all figured out sooner than later.

— UPDATE —