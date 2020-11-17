As sanctimonious, self-serving Democrats across the country who were AOK with thousands of people celebrating a Biden ‘win’ (Chris Hayes said ‘they needed this) lecture Americans who just want to have Thanksgiving with their family about how selfish they are, Rob Schneider made a fairly excellent point.

Perhaps the best point of all.

“If safety requires us to indefinitely forfeit the most valuable parts of our lives, what exactly are we trying to save?”

AJ Kay pic.twitter.com/tXz0Xfj1Ey — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 17, 2020

What Rob said.

So terrified of losing a life that we stop living.

That makes zero sense.

“I would rather have thirty minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special.” —Shelby, “Steel Magnolias” — GenTXer (@GenTXer) November 17, 2020

And we just totally started tearing up.

We’re not crying, you’re crying!

People are really still not understanding this virus. They deserve to be "safe," while I prefer to be free. — VaperT (@Tsosvaper) November 17, 2020

Funny how people who just want to be left alone to live their lives as they choose are suddenly the bad guys. It’s unbelievable what has happened to this country and her people bending the knee in the last nearly nine months.

And not funny haha, funny STUPID.

Remember when this was supposed to be two weeks to flatten the curve?

As we said, stupid.

Agree 💯 @RobSchneider .. what are we living for ?? In fear now of something we can’t control, a virus. Me and my family will do what we have been doing, being mindful but still spending our time together. Try and stop that.. — Leslie Gianettino (@LGianettino) November 17, 2020

Many sheriffs in New York are already saying they will not be enforcing Cuomo’s draconian Thanksgiving restrictions.

Manipulation and control. Friendsgiving 2020 will commense regardless of their threats of fines and 1 month in jail. We need this, my family needs this. -Oregon — _blessed_wife (@_blessed_wife) November 17, 2020

We do too. – Twitchy editor

***

Related:

Oh HELL yeah: Protein Wisdom OWNS David French for dissing ‘manly man’ Trump in BADA*S thread about what the president actually got DONE

Awww, WASSAMATTA?! Donald Trump Jr. gets a little too honest with Nate Silver about his ‘lucrative career’ and he just can’t DEAL