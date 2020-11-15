Tom Arnold snarked at Mark Cuban for asking Americans to donate to actual charities and foodbanks instead of throwing money at the Georgia run-off. Apparently, Tom is ok making hungry people wait for food until Democrats can try and steal GA from the Republicans.

Seriously, he thought this was a good tweet.

Let me explain this to billionaire: WE are the party of feeding people. YOU are the party of not feeding people. WE will use all of our money to flip the Senate so people get all the food all the time. Thats how WE put Americans above Politics Mark Cuban. https://t.co/cmxE9NUSi1 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) November 12, 2020

YOU don’t understand how charity and government work, Tom.

Clearly.

Giving money to candidates instead of donating to a foodbank is LITERALLY putting politics above people.

Jeebus, Larry, and Moseph.

@Artist_Angie was more than happy to correct this ‘washed-up D-lister’:

Let me explain this to washed-up D-lister: Your party couldn't even make a deal to get money to ppl people in need for COVID. You're the party of totalitarian govt. mandates. You've repeatedly wasted money & it never gets to ppl who need it. Suck it Tom Arnold. https://t.co/M7KFXHkXc1 — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) November 14, 2020

What she said.

Marry me — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) November 15, 2020

K.

Oh, and it just got worse for him.

This is why I give no charitable contributions when Democrats have power. — JayJay (@tantrumblue1) November 13, 2020

Your way results in dead and starving people every single time. — Velvet Sunshine (@TMIWITW) November 13, 2020

Every.

Single.

Time.

YOU are the party of STEALING from people by force. WE are the party of the liberty to decide for oneself whether they want to feed others with what they have earned. — President-Elect Peter Padilla (@StpeterPadilla) November 15, 2020

I fixed all of your typos. My editorial services are free. However, you're welcome to hire me anytime. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/klSNYyl2iT — MrJon (Parler: @MisterJon) (@Mist3rJ0n) November 15, 2020

Oof.

Why are there homeless tents in Hollywood? — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts Mambi (@MRSpinkston85) November 13, 2020

WTH are you talking about? — Ge😬rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 13, 2020

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here. We’ve been trying to figure out WTF Tom is babbling about for years.

***

