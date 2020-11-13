Liz Sly thinks it’s funny that US officials have allegedly been lying to Trump and the American people about the true number of troops in Syria.

She even included two cute little emojis in her tweet.

US officials have been lying to Trump – and the American people – about the true number of US troops in Syria in order to deter him from withdrawing them, according to the outgoing Syria envoy. Trump thinks it’s 200 😂😂. By @KatieBoWill https://t.co/P6W9s3Qwvs — Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 13, 2020

That’s just ugly.

Beyond ugly.

Repugnant?

That’s a little better.

To be clear, I am not implying this is actually funny. I used the weeping laugh because it is tragicomic. The joke is on Trump, who told so many lies, for being so easily lied to by his officials. It’s a tragedy that they think it’s OK to lie to Americans…. — Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 13, 2020

No, Liz isn’t implying anything, her use of a ‘laughing emoji’ said it quite clearly.

…about the scope of their involvement in foreign wars. And it sets a very dangerous precedent. — Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 13, 2020

So dangerous in fact that she thought it was funny.

Richard Grenell was NOT amused.

This is such a lie. Liz has never had a clearance, has no idea what/how we talk about troops – but she sure is confident. https://t.co/upoKmvDNDz — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 13, 2020

Shocker.

Media not telling the truth to hurt Trump.

Figures.

So you think that lying to a President to keep soldiers in harms way is funny? — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) November 13, 2020

Gotta love it when Grandma’s Boy jumps into the fray.

Honest question: Why is this funny to you? — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) November 13, 2020

There's absolutely zero funny about this I'm sure the families of these soldiers are quite comforted by your laughter — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) November 13, 2020

Right?

This is absolutely terrifying. The commander in chief is being lied to by his staff in an effort to subvert him because of his idiocy on the issue. I am equally horrified at him for being completely incompetent and the officials for something that borders on usurpation. — Jenn Parish (@jennparish76) November 13, 2020

Why is this funny to you? If true, this is alarming in many levels. — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) November 13, 2020

Lying to Commander in Chief isn’t funny & if done by military is court martial offense.n — Mean Wee Old Woman Deb (@mddebm) November 13, 2020

“Unelected Bureaucrats Lie to Chief Executive to Hilariously Sabotage Him and Subvert US Policy” — Razor (@hale_razor) November 13, 2020

But ha ha.

***

