Don’t hold back, Tucker.

Especially when it comes to dead voters in Georgia.

Watch this:

Even after her death, she was able to somehow to register and vote for Joe Biden.

James Blaylock as well, a mail carrier who managed to vote … no snow, no sleet … heh.

Linda Kessler still voting 17 years after her death.

And on and on and on.

Trending

Then again maybe questioning how dead people vote is only oppressing their right to vote or something?

Biden is very popular with older adults from the age of 105-125. Yup.

Shhhhh, don’t give them any ideas.

1.1 MILLION of them in fact.

Yup.

And it would be a documentary.

***

Related:

‘This woman …’ James Woods DROPS AZ’s Secretary of State responsible for recount who called Trump supporters ‘Nazis’ as only he can

‘NO soup for you’! Here are some of Sean Spicier’s greatest hits because WE ALL NEED SOME SPICIER (where oh where has he gone?)

Gonna leave a MARK! Keith Olbermann tries picking a fight with Richard Grenell and gets DROPPED like the sack of potatoes he is

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBidenTrumpTucker Carlson