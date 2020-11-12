Don’t hold back, Tucker.

Especially when it comes to dead voters in Georgia.

Watch this:

Here it is 👇https://t.co/bqHu5L1h52 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 12, 2020

Even after her death, she was able to somehow to register and vote for Joe Biden.

James Blaylock as well, a mail carrier who managed to vote … no snow, no sleet … heh.

Linda Kessler still voting 17 years after her death.

And on and on and on.

Then again maybe questioning how dead people vote is only oppressing their right to vote or something?

I hear "The Big Guy" got the civil war vet vote — Edward The Chump (@EdwardS86651275) November 12, 2020

Biden is very popular with older adults from the age of 105-125. Yup.

Interesting this tweet is not marked as disputed by twitter. 🤔 — Holger Danske 🇩🇰 (@dolkerhanske) November 12, 2020

Shhhhh, don’t give them any ideas.

Makes sense they sent stimulus checks to dead people 🤷🏻‍♀️🤨 — Misstressofevil🐼🇺🇸 (@_Maleficent_85) November 12, 2020

1.1 MILLION of them in fact.

Yup.

New series for AMC. The Voting Dead — LMac22 (@MrSpencerandMe) November 12, 2020

And it would be a documentary.

***

