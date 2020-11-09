Is it our imagination or has Whoopi Goldberg been asleep for the last four years?

Whoopi Goldberg right now going off on how Republicans should react to Biden winning the way Democrats reacted to Trump winning. Talk about amnesia. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 9, 2020

Whoopi wants Republicans to treat Biden like Democrats treated Trump. Really?

Well, if she insists.

Pardon this editor while she goes and crochets a vagina hat and screams nonstop in the streets for the next four years.

Seriously, I was in a doctor's waiting room and couldn't change the channel. Whoopi was in an alternate universe, going on about how Hillary didn't whine or say she should be president. They're really going to act as if none of it ever happened. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 9, 2020

It sure is a good thing Democrats never challenged the legitimacy of Trump's election. pic.twitter.com/U9hapMNbH2 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 9, 2020

It sure is a good thing Democrats never stoked totally baseless conspiracy theories about the integrity of votes in 2016. pic.twitter.com/ItdBkiMcJN — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 9, 2020

It sure is a good thing Hillary Clinton was all for accepting the legitimacy of Trump winning elections.https://t.co/yCeyd0OCAthttps://t.co/qAjWRh5vGU pic.twitter.com/LvLYPiqbWr — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 9, 2020

It’s a good thing Democrats aren’t still claiming Russians helped Trump win in 2016.

Oh, wait.

She wants us to throw a four year tantrum? — Poor Substitute for Publius (@psforpublius) November 9, 2020

So we should be screaming in the streets, knitting hats and demanding an immediate impeachment? — 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@tomburkart) November 9, 2020

Can’t WAIT to add ‘resist’ to our bio.

Wow! No self-awareness whatsoever. — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) November 9, 2020

What shape should the hats be? — Jeremy Coleman (@jeremycoleman) November 9, 2020

This confirms what I've long suspected. Whoopi isn't all there — Davis Merriman (@DavisMerriman1) November 9, 2020

Deal! — Bryan Greenway (@bgreenway) November 9, 2020

Right?!

Sounds good to us.

