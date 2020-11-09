We’re not entirely sure what Jake Tapper thought he was doing here but we’re pretty sure it didn’t work out the way he thought it would.

I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020

He sympathizes with us?

Really?

We might believe him if he had left out everything after ‘but’.

And SPARE US the lecturing about what’s best for the nation, Democrats haven’t given two s**ts about what is best for the nation for four years.

2/ I mean, I don’t expect the ride-or-die crew to listen to me, but … “So, it says here on your resume that you drove a sex offender to testify at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, north of the Tacony-Palmyra bridge…” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020

What a condescending tool.

That’s it.

That’s the sentence.

Did you just threaten people’s employment because of their political beliefs? What the hell happened to you? — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) November 9, 2020

Sure sounds like to us as well – we’re not sure what happened to him other than Trump broke him.

Jake, are you making a list like AOC to make sure people who disagree with you politically lose their jobs? Seems like you're pushing a veiled fascist threat here. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 9, 2020

Unite with us OR ELSE is such a winning narrative.

Character? Maybe that should include you, Jake. Calling Trump’s children “spawn,” while your colleague Anderson Cooper calls Trump an obese turtle. Check yourselves as well….. — #Nats Fan Carla ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) November 9, 2020

It's peaceful to go through any recounts and legal process. It's not legal to riot and loot. You notice none of that is happening, right? Calm down, and let the process play it. You'd think you didn't live through 2000. 🙄 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 9, 2020

Look at all the "unity" and "healing" in this tweet. Stunning. — Amy (@famousamosquito) November 9, 2020

"one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation " What the Democrats did NOT do for four years. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) November 9, 2020

Notice Democrats only care about what’s best for the nation when they think they’re in charge.

Just repugnant, shame on Jake.

