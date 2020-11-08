Of course, the establishment is trying to move ahead with reinstalling the establishment into the White House.

Color us not surprised that Mitt Romney was one of the first to talk about Joe’s ‘admirable character.’

You can’t make this crap up.

Luckily, Governor Kristi Noem was front and center to tell Mitt to hold his freakin’ horses already, this thing ain’t over:

Mitt. Shhhh.

Trending

Noem/Crenshaw?

Noem/Halley?

Noem/Scott?

Dig ’em all.

Metaphorically, of course.

Ain’t that the truth?

At least more than Mittens.

***

