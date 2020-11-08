Of course, the establishment is trying to move ahead with reinstalling the establishment into the White House.

Color us not surprised that Mitt Romney was one of the first to talk about Joe’s ‘admirable character.’

You can’t make this crap up.

Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020

Luckily, Governor Kristi Noem was front and center to tell Mitt to hold his freakin’ horses already, this thing ain’t over:

DC Elites are eager to return to "business as usual.” The 70 million Americans who voted for @realDonaldTrump are not moving on just because the media says so. Serious election integrity concerns (read Alito’s opinion) in several states that the media should be investigating. https://t.co/m2l4AvdWeA — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 7, 2020

Mitt. Shhhh.

Well said, Governor. 2024 awaits. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 8, 2020

Noem/Crenshaw?

Noem/Halley?

Noem/Scott?

Dig ’em all.

Please run for higher office. DC needs you — Shannon K (@shannyk36) November 8, 2020

Nice to see some Republicans have balls.https://t.co/Zeywinph1S — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) November 8, 2020

Metaphorically, of course.

I tweeted the very same thing, Governor. Back to lining their pockets. — Wally G. 🍀 (@Zoomm01) November 7, 2020

It needed to be said! Thank you Governor Noem! 👍🇺🇸👊 pic.twitter.com/O78n9VU4Py — Gulag Inmate 4863 aka ❌(((Douglas B.))) 🇺🇸 (@dbrin62) November 7, 2020

Thank you for being courageous, and fighting. Mittens on the other hand, can kick rocks. — Mad(e)-in-America 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@NcPatriot84) November 7, 2020

@MittRomney Are you kidding me Romney? Biden’s took money from China, Ukraine, Russia, while Joe was Vice President!! Joe withheld US Government aide to Ukraine until they fired the Prosecutor investigating his son! This is someone of “good character?” Thank you @govkristinoem — Robert Woods (@rawoods24) November 8, 2020

You go, girl! Got more 🏀🏀 than those men! — Lilian (@lxunyc) November 7, 2020

Ain’t that the truth?

At least more than Mittens.

***

