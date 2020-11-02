Media seem to be working overtime to pretend cities are boarding up because they’re afraid Trump is going to lose and his supporters will magically become the violent ones, totally ignoring the reality of the past several months. It’s not Trump supporters who are burning down buildings, looting, assaulting, and even killing people.

But whatever makes them feel better about Sleepy Joe’s chances:

When conservatives celebrated Trump's election 4 years ago, did they know that in 2020 we would board up shops, prepare for riots and the arrival of militias, game out ways he might steal the election, protest aggressive vote suppression? This is what he has done to America. — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) November 1, 2020

That she typed this with a straight face is so very telling … They so badly need the violence to be Trump’s fault.

Mollie Hemingway stepped in to set her straight.

A good example of how elites on the left have normalized political violence from others on the left — and the resultant destruction of property and peace, and possibly the republic itself. https://t.co/PoipbmeJUu — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 2, 2020

It’s almost as if it’s news when Portland doesn’t have riots, you know?

“It’s her fault, she wore that dress.” (Shorter Anne Applebaum) — Respected Thought Leader (@RassGlass) November 2, 2020

They are gaslighting again. — FootballJo (@BratFootball) November 2, 2020

Good grief, a little self reflection would really be very helpful for these folks. — Kelly Flanagan (@kellynsean) November 2, 2020

She’s complaining about something she’s complicit in. Why are so many writers oblivious to irony and their own hypocrisy? — sjsturkie (@sjsturkie) November 2, 2020

TDS?

Ego?

Who knows, but there are so many of them on the Left.

As Glenn Greenwald put it, the brain damage is likely permanent. — Jana_Lightfoot (@jana_lightfoot) November 2, 2020

Word.

***

