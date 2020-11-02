Now, why oh why would Ben Rhodes be whining about the popular vote already?

Every American who votes should have their vote counted. The person who gets the most votes should be President. If that's how our system worked, things would be much better. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 1, 2020

Someone really SHOULD tell Ben he needs to wait until after Joe loses the election to start whining about the popular vote.

C’mon, man!

Look, fat!

The ratios are going to be great on this tweet!!! — Sharon Cabana (@sharoncabana) November 1, 2020

Indeed.

No, this is s republic. — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) November 2, 2020

Sugar, you need a Civics Class. and fast. — Rani ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨💥🔥 (@MilitaryRosary) November 1, 2020

Ben–the founders were a lot smarter than you. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) November 1, 2020

Thank GOD.

Nervous, Ben? You seem nervous. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 2, 2020

Sures sounds that way to this editor.

Interesting to see how this ages. — matt dooley (@mdooley) November 2, 2020

We’ve bookmarked it.

Yup.

Sweet narrative, bro. — MBC (@totter777) November 1, 2020

Cripes, you're constitutionally illiterate, Ben. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 1, 2020

He worked for Obama … is anyone really shocked the guy is constitutionally illterate?

Saving this tweet for when President Trump wins the popular vote — Ostrich (Not A Turkey) (@AngryBeaky) November 2, 2020

House represents the people. Senate represents the states (pre 17th) POTUS represents the nation in foreign affairs. SCOTUS protects COTUS. That's the system as designed. That's what we need to get back to. — vaRepublicMan (@Max_Bakers) November 2, 2020

Majority rules your mom — BitterApplesauce (@bitterclinger4e) November 1, 2020

Nothing beats a good ‘your mom’ joke.

‘Nuff said.

***

