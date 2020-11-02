Preaching the TRUTH about Biden … ouch.

And let’s be honest, Matt Taibbi is obviously not a fan of Trump’s either.

This though, damn son.

"Trump's opponents are lying, witch-hunting scum in their own right, a club of censorious bureaucrats whose instincts for democracy and free speech hover somewhere between the mid-seventies GDR and the Church of Scientology." https://t.co/i08fZmX45D — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) November 2, 2020

He calls it ‘The Worst Choice Ever,’ so clearly he’s not playing favorites with Trump. He’s just being painfully honest about Joe Biden.

And when we say painfully honest we mean PAINFULLY honest.

Look at this:

“Joe Biden is a corpse with hair plugs whose idea of “empathy” is to jam fingers in the sternums of people who ask the wrong questions, or call them “fat” or “full of shit,” or dare them to “try me” — and that’s if he remembers what state he’s in.” https://t.co/aeNiUj3OAT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 2, 2020

Oof.

C’mon man!

Thank you for being one of the few sane voices. Can’t imagine it’s easy on you being one of the last objective reporters. For what it’s worth, you’re appreciated. — Tyler Baldini (@BaldiniTyler) November 2, 2020

Sane voices are indeed all too rare these days.

That's top tier burn — Larry Bernard (@karasoth) November 2, 2020

Dude, we felt that over HERE.

He isn't a nice man. I don't understand the "good old Uncle Joe" schtick? — Polly Faye (@PeakePolly) November 2, 2020

They’re REALLY trying to play the ‘decency’ card, right? Anyone though who has been paying any sort of attention over the past 50 years knows better.

Yes, that’s how long Sleepy Joe has been involved in politics.

Crazy.

Watching Joe Biden has convinced me that some large of the perception of Trump's character flaws is a media fabrication. Biden may not have the Queens accent, but he's sleazier, more gratuitously aggressive and ruder than Trump. — Abacus Bean (@BeanAbacus) November 2, 2020

Look, fat!

***

