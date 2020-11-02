The White House is on lockdown.

Gosh, could it be they’re concerned that the same a-holes who have been destroying property, burning down buildings, assaulting and even killing people over the summer MIGHT be dangerous if (and when) Biden loses the election?

The White House on lockdown: A federal law enforcement source tells NBC that beginning tomorrow, crews will build a “non-scalable” fence to secure the WH complex, Ellipse and Lafayette Square. 250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby, reporting to Metro Police officials. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 2, 2020

We have NO idea why Twitter put the COVID banner on his tweet but whatevs.

Mother Jones’ Clara Jeffery jumped on the melodrama train:

No other president has had to fortify the White House https://t.co/TM5qnxxaAr — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) November 2, 2020

Except this isn’t true.

And it isn’t the dunk she thinks it is.

They’re not boarding up the White House because they’re worried about Trump supporters, ding-a-ling.

This is a commentary on those who constitute the threat, not those under threat, to be clear. https://t.co/R2W1Z6xOnv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 2, 2020

What he said.

You should try reading a history book sometime, oh that’s right, you work for another Jones, you can’t read. — Kyle 🎸🎵🎤 (@kylemusic87) November 2, 2020

BOOKS?! BOOKS!?

Sorry, but we’ve been informed that books are the work of the patriarchy.

Ever heard of the War of 1812 genius? Vietnam protests? Is it too much to ask for supposed professional journalists to do research? — Dr Tom Chamberlain (@ChamberlainDr) November 2, 2020

Research you say?! The nerve!

PATRIARCHY!

Or what Trump did in 1995…https://t.co/iItbSzzlQ4 — Attila the Honeybunn (@TimMansplainsIt) November 2, 2020

Freakin’ Trump.

Of course, by now, you know this is not true. You do realize that those precautions and the boarded up buildings all over town are not being done because of Trump supporters, right? — Randy Adams (@randalladams) November 2, 2020

Well since we have leftist protestors shooting Trump supporters in cold blood… — Awesome Rants (@Awesome_Rants) November 2, 2020

Perhaps if leftists weren't so violent, it wouldn't be necessary. — The Trunalimunumaprzure of DV S1EOG (@SoldierOneEaODG) November 2, 2020

You work for mother jones and you're perplexed as to who and why they are in lockdown from? No other president has had the opposing party promise violence like yours has. — D Wenke (@DaveWenke) November 2, 2020

You’re almost there, Clara. Why would they feel the need to put up fortifications? — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) November 2, 2020

Hint, it’s not because of Trump supporters.

***

