We’re not sure WTF Lady Gaga was trying to do here but we’re pretty sure Biden supporters aren’t big on riding around in trucks in their camo and drinking beer. Perhaps she is mocking Trump supporters although that would seem a silly route to take, especially in swing states.

Whatever her goal was here, the boots are pretty much the real story.

Heh.

Watch.

This is all just cringe. Seriously.

Sorry, Gaga, but you don’t look like a Biden supporter, honey.

Hey all you beer-chugging, camo-wearing rednecks: LISTEN UP! https://t.co/MTUr3SIGqq — Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) November 1, 2020

The response wasn’t … great.

This is insulting, and you don't even realize it. — Ge💀rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 1, 2020

Or she does?

We’re not entirely sure considering it’s Lady Gaga.

Heh.

CHOO CHOO.

I cannot believe the arrogance in this ad, do you really think that's who we are? — KarlaHRCHiredRussians (@KLomiglio) November 1, 2020

She has no idea who Trump supporters are.

*awkwardly opens beer and turns it so label faces camera* "Hey." — Attila the Trunalimunumaprzure Honeybunn (@TimMansplainsIt) November 1, 2020

It’s so bad.

This is painful. 🤦‍♀️ — Zanne (@KleinTrottel) November 1, 2020

This was a disaster. — Jenn🎃 (@MsBookAHolic) November 1, 2020

Shorten your name. Gag. — Harriet Baldwin Text Trump 88022 🎃 (@HarrietBaldwin) November 1, 2020

How embarrassing for you. My goodness. — Becc 👶🏻👣🍼 (@BeccCobain) November 1, 2020

Wow, she's normal, just like us! — Ed Preston (@edpreston) November 1, 2020

Yeah, totally.

Who you pandering to? pic.twitter.com/7Fv74BaVvG — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) November 1, 2020

She has NO idea.

Voting Trump baby all the way! “I was born this way.” — Jewish City Girl (@ConservCityGirl) November 1, 2020

What she said.

***

Related:

‘What the HELL, SNL?! My heart just SANK!’ SNL basically throws in the towel for Joe Biden and the Left seriously can’t DEAL

Well, she tried. LOL! Alyssa Milano asks Twitter to show her what ‘DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE’ and yeah, that doesn’t go so hot (plus RBG snafu)

GASP! Jake Tapper leads horde of pearl-clutching harpies after Trump shares video of Trump trucks escorting Biden/Harris out of Texas