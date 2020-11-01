Jason Miller isn’t wrong about the Left’s reputation for ‘magically’ finding votes that help them win an election. Think Al Franken and the magical trunk of votes for him …

Political director at ABC, Rick Klein, reported Miller’s comments on Twitter:

Not sure why these tweets set ol’ Chris Cillizza off because as far as we can tell Rick’s reporting is fairly balanced but here we are:

And if anyone knows about irresponsible reporting based on nothing it’s CNN.

Right, Chris?

Seriously.

Russia!

What he said.

Something like that.

