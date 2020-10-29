You’d THINK she’d have learned after the whole coyote thing … but nope.

GA Rep Dar’shun Kendrick, who became Twitter famous when she didn’t know what a coyote was in terms of immigration, asked Twitter if they were better or worse off than they were four years ago. She also made sure to exploit people who lost their lives to the virus because you know, she’s classy like that.

Americans, ask yourself and be honest: Is your life BETTER or WORSE than it was 4 years ago? There are over 220,000 Americans that I am guessing would probably say worse…if they could. 🥺 — Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 28, 2020

At the time of this writing, ‘Better’ is winning at 94.1%.

We took a screengrab just in case she decides to delete this poll which is clearly not going the way she thought it would.

I hope these are the results you were looking for. — craig beckstrom (@craigbeckstrom) October 29, 2020

But enough about Governor Cuomo’s nursing home victims…. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) October 29, 2020

Blame China. — NewEnglandDevil (@NewEnglandDevil) October 29, 2020

As opposed to the 2 million projected in March. As an aside, what would be an acceptable number under "competent" leadership? — MDub, Pete's human (@emmdub559) October 29, 2020

Let me guess your favorite hockey team…

the Phoenix Coyotes? — Tom C (@thomaspc) October 29, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The coyote thing ain’t ever goin’ away. Sort of like Swalwell farting on national television nearly a year ago … we remember.

Well that is on the backside of about eight Democrat governors who mandated moving Covid positive patients from hospitals into retirement homes. And the majority of the deaths? Not strictly from Covid pic.twitter.com/a65pAdDnYz — alliemariEEEEEEEE🥓💃🏼🇺🇸🙄👌🏻 (@alliemarie777) October 29, 2020

Gosh, if only we had elected President Superman, he could have miraculously repelled the virus… Oh, or, and hear me out here, since only human candidates were running, and there's no magic fix for coronavirus… This is yet another stupid question. You're on a roll! — Nothingberder (@horsewithnonick) October 29, 2020

She’s on a roll indeed.

***

Related:

WTAF?! Former Malaysian Prime Minister catches HELL over thread on why Muslims have a right to kill millions of French people