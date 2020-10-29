You’d THINK she’d have learned after the whole coyote thing … but nope.

GA Rep Dar’shun Kendrick, who became Twitter famous when she didn’t know what a coyote was in terms of immigration, asked Twitter if they were better or worse off than they were four years ago. She also made sure to exploit people who lost their lives to the virus because you know, she’s classy like that.

At the time of this writing, ‘Better’ is winning at 94.1%.

We took a screengrab just in case she decides to delete this poll which is clearly not going the way she thought it would.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The coyote thing ain’t ever goin’ away. Sort of like Swalwell farting on national television nearly a year ago … we remember.

She’s on a roll indeed.

