This is our favorite thing today.

Ok, maybe not our favorite thing.

Our FAVORITE thing was that video of the older Black man talking about Trump being the best thing since sliced bread and calling Biden a criminal.

But this is a close second.

Watch:

I have to say… the Biden Bus has gained quite the traction.. it’s currently leading 100+ cars carrying Trump flags around Dallas 😂 #LeadRight #KeepTexasRed #MAGA pic.twitter.com/YCkJ8X5PC7 — Brenda Kensington (@iwantbamboo) October 28, 2020

FOUR MORE YEARS, BABY. FOUR MORE YEARS!

The Biden/Harris bus leading the Trump train.

Look at all the trucks and Trump flags!

EL OH EL.

Is Biden voting for Trump? — Jane Ward (@cassiew16) October 29, 2020

He might as well.

We're fighting back!!! Go Patriots and God Bless you — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) October 29, 2020

Gotta love Texas — Bud Rogers (@Bud_Rogers) October 29, 2020

God bless Texas.

This pure GOLD right here…love it! — Jason Archibald (@archiejay1979) October 29, 2020

Doesn’t get much better than a bunch of America-loving patriots following the Biden bus around with their pro-Trump flags.

#MERICA!

***

