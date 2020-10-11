So this is mansplaining? Right?

We don’t exactly know what the term includes these days but pretty sure if some old, entitled, elected, white guy told Kagan or Sotomayer that their views made them not qualified to serve on SCOTUS the Left would burn more buildings down.

Coons is such a jacka*s. Sorry, not sorry:

Her views make her unqualified? Say what?

Those icky Christians and Catholics. Psh.

Yuuuup.

Barrett doesn’t support slaughtering the unborn so she shouldn’t serve on SCOTUS.

Their talking points went out.

Yup.

Love all of these men telling a woman she can’t serve on SCOTUS.

Super progressive, right?

Just like Coons gaslighting on court packing:

Sad but all too typical.

***

