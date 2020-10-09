Sorry media and Lefties, we realize it would be super convenient to tie the crazies who plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as huge Trump supporters but nope

At least not according to one of their ringleaders.

And anarchists don’t like the government.

Or Trump.

‘Trump is not your friend, dude. He’s shown over and over again that he’s a tyrant.’

Gosh, that doesn’t sound like a Trump supporter to us.

And the notion that every person who works for the government is somehow your enemy, dude, sounds pretty damn anarchist to us as well.

Yup, ‘Confederate’ is trending today.

We are dealing with some of the most disingenuous, obnoxious, partisan media in the history of this country.

Or the media’s.

Nope.

***

