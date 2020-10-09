Sorry media and Lefties, we realize it would be super convenient to tie the crazies who plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as huge Trump supporters but nope

At least not according to one of their ringleaders.

This is a video of Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Caserta has an anarchist flag behind him and in YouTube videos trashes police. He’s not a Republican, he’s an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/J1vE2qGYL7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

And anarchists don’t like the government.

Or Trump.

Wow! This is big. Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hated President Trump too! "Trump is not your friend dude" He says that Trump is "a tyrant" and describes him as an "enemy". pic.twitter.com/SgaGOW8cS5 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

‘Trump is not your friend, dude. He’s shown over and over again that he’s a tyrant.’

Gosh, that doesn’t sound like a Trump supporter to us.

And the notion that every person who works for the government is somehow your enemy, dude, sounds pretty damn anarchist to us as well.

I am not surprised.@CBSNews @NBCNews @dcexaminer @WashTimes @washingtonpost need to update their "reporting" since most are trying desperately to link these radicals with @realDonaldTrump — Mostly peaceful Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸🎃 (@SpringSteps) October 9, 2020

Yup, ‘Confederate’ is trending today.

We are dealing with some of the most disingenuous, obnoxious, partisan media in the history of this country.

So she was almost kidnapped by "an idea"! Hereby thought they'd blame it on MAGA. — Jen. 🐸 🐱☕🥓🍦🌶🧀🍿 (@krakray) October 8, 2020

He was radicalized by the media and Hollywood. The government also needs to hold these companies accountable for spreading disinformation. This is what you get when they take it too far. — The Murder Hornet (@you_aintblack) October 9, 2020

He doesn’t like anyone, no government, no Governor, no president, probably not even himself. — liz clough (@lizbclough) October 9, 2020

This isn’t going to fit her agenda! — Dan Bierstetel (@dbierstetel) October 9, 2020

Or the media’s.

Nope.

***

