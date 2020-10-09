Because this wonâ€™t backfire, Yelp. Nope, not at all.

Today, weâ€™re announcing a new consumer alert to stand against racism. In the last few months, weâ€™ve seen that there is a clear need to warn consumers about businesses associated with egregious, racially-charged actions to help people make more informed spending decisions. â€” Yelp (@Yelp) October 8, 2020

A new consumer alert so users can target businesses that make them mad and claim they are racist. Anyone else have visions of â€˜The Salem Witch Trialsâ€™ going through their minds with this? Imagine what will happen to any business hit with this sort of alert?

What a terrible decision.

Communities have always turned to Yelp in reaction to current events, and our User Operations team already places alerts on business pages when we notice an unusual uptick in reviews that are based on what someone may have seen in the news, rather than on a first-hand experience. â€” Yelp (@Yelp) October 8, 2020

Maybe just rate how a business does on service, pricing, product, value, etc?

Now, when a business gains attention for reports of racist conduct, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users, along with a link to a news article where they can learn more. https://t.co/1K2bJ46uM8 â€” Yelp (@Yelp) October 8, 2020

Holy crap.

From blog.yelp.com:

At Yelp, we value diversity, inclusion and belonging, both internally and on our platform, which means we have a zero tolerance policy to racism. We know these values are important to our users and now more than ever, consumers are increasingly conscious of the types of businesses they patronize and support. In fact, weâ€™ve seen that reviews mentioning Black-owned businesses were up more than 617% this summer compared to last summer. Support for women-owned businesses has also increased, with review mentions up 114% for the same time period.Communities have always turned to Yelp in reaction to current events at the local level. As the nation reckons with issues of systemic racism, weâ€™ve seen in the last few months that there is a clear need to warn consumers about businesses associated with egregious, racially-charged actions to help people make more informed spending decisions. Yelpâ€™s User Operations team already places alerts on business pages when we notice an unusual uptick in reviews that are based on what someone may have seen in the news or on social media, rather than on a first-hand experience with the business. Now, when a business gains public attention for reports of racist conduct, such as using racist language or symbols, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users, along with a link to a news article where they can learn more about the incident.

K.

So if I accuse Yelp of racism, you'll flag it the same way? â€” BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 9, 2020

A "Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert?" Is this a Twilight Zone episode? If so, does the person who came up with this end up being falsely accused of racist behavior as a twist? â€” John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 9, 2020

China: "Our social credit system is the best way ever to control people" Yelp: "Hold our beer" â€” Russian Meddler (@RussianMeddler) October 9, 2020

What an insanely stupid idea. â€” Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 9, 2020

Well don't have to worry about reading reviews or giving reviews on yelp anymore â€“ you're deleted from my laptop and phone â€” Just a Citizen & Veteran (@JustaCi54400863) October 9, 2020

Iâ€™m guessing Yelp will be contacting flagged businesses with an offer, for a small fee of course, to remove the flag. pic.twitter.com/cmnG4ts86s â€” klarson (@kglarson) October 9, 2020

Basically.

Wow how stupid can you be. Let's just let radicals run rampant on Yelp slandering businesses. The businesses they don't like. This won't be abused at all. â€” BoomStryker (@BoomStryker) October 9, 2020

But they CARE SO MUCH about racism and social justice and stuff!

Over/under until Yelp itself goes out of business?

***

