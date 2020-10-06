Why the heck is Jake Tapper sitting alone by himself wearing a mask?
He knows he doesn’t have to do that, right?
This is just weird.
And the Eagles? Dude.
This is me alone in the CNN coffee room abiding by basic health regulations BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT ADULTS DO
Also #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/j5uZbDq20Y
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 5, 2020
There’s a phrase for what Jake is doing here … what is it again?
Oh, that’s right, Nick Searcy knows:
No, @jaketapper. That's what virtue-signaling leftist bitches do. https://t.co/3DkQAUVhkl
— Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 6, 2020
Ouch.
But to Nick’s point, this just feel like some pretty serious virtue-signaling, Jake.
If you are sitting ALONE wearing a mask you’re not an adult, you’re an idiot.
— McBats (@Richmac33) October 6, 2020
Sort of like people who wear their masks when they’re driving alone in their cars? C’mon man!
Jake this isn't even what the CDC or WHO recommend. This is theater.
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 6, 2020
This is indeed theater.
I’m so sorry this is happening to you
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 5, 2020
Us too.
If you are alone, you are an idiot, not an adult.
— tab² (@Tommytabtab) October 6, 2020
Adults have actual jobs.
— Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) October 6, 2020
— Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) October 5, 2020
They locked you in there didn't they?
— Drew (@drewgrey) October 6, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Legit laugh after this tweet.
I'd say that "adults" don't need to virtue signal on social media, but that's just me.
— Miss Ann Thrope (@desertgardens) October 5, 2020
— ACB IS AS EASY AS 123 (@shaqraq1) October 6, 2020
— D Wenke (@DaveWenke) October 6, 2020
Wow! Yes Jake, you’re the real adult here. Not at all a whining member of a profession that has burned its credibility to the ground.
— Mike Bullard (@bullimusmaximus) October 6, 2020
Here's some more adults for you chum… er… champ.https://t.co/enxVWqEpHF
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 6, 2020
Yeah, champ.
