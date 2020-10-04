NEWS: The media is literally rooting against Trump recovering from COVID.

Ok, so this isn’t really news as we all KNOW they’re rooting against his recovery, they’ve done nothing but root against the president since even before the man took office. And we all knew they were hopelessly broken but the past few days have shown just how ugly and repugnant they truly have become. The conspiracy theories out there about how Trump isn’t doing well, that he had on oxygen leaving the White House, that THIS is a hoax … awful.

For example, Andrew Feinberg is trying to start #PictureGate with these two pics:

NEW: The White House has released these photos which purport to show @realDonaldTrump "at work" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/vSRcH7o2Hq — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 4, 2020

OMG. Not pictures of Trump WORKING.

Then Feinberg zoomed in …

ZOOM: @realDonaldTrump appears to be signing his name to a blank sheet of paper in this photo. pic.twitter.com/xlNX24CXn4 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 4, 2020

You know that face you make when you’re waiting in line at the store and the old man in front whips out a bunch of change to pay for his items? Yup, just made that face.

Here's what appears to be the same blank sheet of paper in a screen grab from the video of @realDonaldTrump released by the White House earlier today. pic.twitter.com/GBOzvFxXek — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 4, 2020

Because you know, there is only one blank piece of paper in that entire hospital.

This is their big news?

This is their big scoop?

Have we mentioned how absolutely batsh*t and insane these people are?

You guys were freaking out he was far worse than dr reported. So he shows “look. I’m doing well and even working”

Who cares if it was a prop for the photo. Do you think he isn’t actually working? And if you were in hospital w Covid, what would you be doing? — Jodi (@APLMom) October 4, 2020

Media: TRUMP IS DYING

Trump: Look, I’m ok.

Media: TRUMP IS LYING.

Second verse, same as the first.

A President used props for a photo op?? This has never happened before!! Have @SpeakerPelosi convene another impeachment farce!! I am personally nominating you for a Pulitzer for this amazing "journalism"!!! pic.twitter.com/QWZ7cjbhxe — Jeff McIrish (Troll, Bot and Russian Asset) (@JeffMcIrish) October 4, 2020

Right?!

“At work”? Is this because you don’t know what actual work is? I imagine you don’t, TBH. How about find something else to “report” on, Sparky? You’re losing your touch, man. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) October 4, 2020

And they wonder why so many people hate the media.

😂😂😂😂😂 Awwww "reporter" has the sads our President works harder with 'Rona than Biden does without it. — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) October 4, 2020

Seriously.

You're analyzing photos taken from 15 feet away and you're asking us to take you seriously? — Area Man (@Kloss1) October 4, 2020

But wait, it gets dumber.

The photos released by the WH tonight of the president working at Walter Reed were taken 10 minutes apart at 5:25:59 pm and 5:35:40 pm ET Saturday, according to the EXIF data embedded in both @AP wire postings that were shared by the White House this evening. pic.twitter.com/EzeqIkGdf7 — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) October 4, 2020

GASP! The photos were taken closely together?

Or were they?

@jonostrower is counting on your gullibility to push his propaganda. Photos that were shared in social media wont contain the original embedded dates and times. They will contain the date and time they were actually posted to social media. — Hans Auf (@hansauf) October 4, 2020

So either the data is when they were posted to social media (which makes sense) OR the photos were taken 10 minutes apart.

Which still makes sense.

We realize these yahoos are losing more and more ground as we get closer to the election, but you’d think they’d figure out these sorts of ‘bombshells’ do nothing but make them look desperately insane.

While helping Trump.

***

