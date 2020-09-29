Nothing to see here. Just the editorial board of one of the largest news (heh) outlets in the country calling for the censoring and silencing of the president and his supporters in social media on election night.

Gosh, why would they want that?

They just suck.

Wow.

NYT isn’t even trying to hide it anymore.

They haven’t exactly been hiding their intentions of making this election a real pain in the a*s.

Nope.

It certainly seems that way.

New York Slimes.

We like that.

It works.

Not to put the tinfoil hat on too tight but a good many of this editor’s friends on Twitter have been suspended over the past week or so.

Just sayin’.

***

