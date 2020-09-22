We’re not entirely sure WTH Evan McMuffin … sorry, McMullin … is babbling about here but this dunk did not go the way he thought it would.

Like, at all.

The Constitution gives presidents the power to nominate Supreme Court justices with the Senate's advice and consent regardless of the time left in a president's term. But the Constitution also requires that a president be elected by the states, not installed by a foreign power. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) September 22, 2020

Evan who?

Oh, yeah, the guy they thought might beat Trump.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA

True story, even this editor who was Never Trump in 2016 couldn’t bring herself to vote for this guy.

Hey there squirt. Almost forgot you existed. Ever get around to paying your staffers? — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) September 22, 2020

Doesn’t sound like it.

Your 15 minutes are up. Now go away. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 22, 2020

Fair.

Pay your vendors. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 22, 2020

You made it so far Evan! You made it to the last sentence before you lied. I'm so proud of you. — Phil The Seat (@philllosoraptor) September 22, 2020

Sounds really dumb when you're reading Biden's teleprompter. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) September 22, 2020

Evan for the past 4 years pic.twitter.com/s1nV3ESzr5 — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) September 22, 2020

Totally.

pay your staffers, dirt bag. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 22, 2020

Pretty sure they’re not holding their breath on being paid anytime soon.

***

Related:

Can’t stop WATCHING this! Woman has TDS meltdown over MAGA corner rally and what happens next is *chef’s kiss* (watch)

‘He’s a TOTAL chump’: Dan Bongino absolutely tears Reza Aslan a NEW ONE for doubling down on his threat of burning SCOTUS down

Now with 200% more PLACEBO! Brit Hume uses thread to MOCK the new science around masks ‘making people feel safe’