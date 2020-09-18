Former White House COVID official, Olivia Troye, said some fairly ugly things about Trump and his COVID response in a BOMBSHELL interview with the Washington Post. Ok, so since it’s WaPo most of us just pointed and laughed but still …

Seems her comments to WaPo were VERY different from her comments when she resigned.

Take a look.

From the Washington Examiner:

In an interview with the Washington Post published on Thursday, Olivia Troye became the first official who worked extensively on the pandemic response to speak out against Trump, saying that his actions cost lives.

“The president’s rhetoric and his own attacks against people in his administration trying to do the work, as well as the promulgation of false narratives and incorrect information of the virus, has made this ongoing response a failure,” she said.

However, White House officials familiar with her work say she did not raise concerns during her time as an adviser and delivered glowing praise when she left.

“For the past six months, it has been an absolute honor working closely with all of you and your staffs, as part of the brain trust that has valiantly faced the challenges of fighting what has been one of the worst pandemics of our generation,” she wrote on July 23, according to the text of her letter obtained by the Washington Examiner.

“Having been on several conference calls into the late-night hours starting in January, to supporting you day and night in every possible way to help you succeed in this mission, I have witnessed first hand how dedicated and committed all of you have been to doing the right thing.”

Huh, sounds a teensy bit politically convenient, or like a disgruntled former employee.

Trending

Just sayin’.

Something you wanna tell us, Olivia?

Oops.

Hindsight is always 20/20.

True story.

***

Related:

‘Almost impossibly stupid’: Ben Shapiro SCHOOLS Alyssa Milano on the Constitution protecting women in 1 perfectly brutal tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDOlivia TroyeTrumpwapo