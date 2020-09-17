But you know, the virus hasn’t been political or anything.

Nope.

Not at all.

Ahem.

Yes, yes the mayor is a Democrat.

We know, you’re shocked.

From Fox17:

The coronavirus cases on lower Broadway may have been so low that the mayor’s office and the Metro Health Department decided to keep it secret.

Emails between the mayor’s senior advisor and the health department reveal only a partial picture. But what they reveal is disturbing.

The discussion involves the low number of coronavirus cases emerging from bars and restaurants and how to handle that.

And most disturbingly, how to keep it from the public.

From the public.

Now, why oh why would they do that?

They wanted to make sure people didn’t know about the low number of COVID cases emerging from bars and restaurants.

Huh.

It’s like they wanted to keep those businesses closed for some other reason, right?

How many cities?

How many STATES?

To push a narrative for an election maybe? *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Right? We were super shocked as well.

Heh.

***

