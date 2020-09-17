But you know, the virus hasn’t been political or anything.

Nope.

Not at all.

Ahem.

LIVE on @FOXNashville at 9pm: COVID-19 emails from Nashville mayor's office show disturbing revelation. WATCH NOW: https://t.co/HAEicSwYzc — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) September 17, 2020

Yes, yes the mayor is a Democrat.

We know, you’re shocked.

From Fox17:

The coronavirus cases on lower Broadway may have been so low that the mayor’s office and the Metro Health Department decided to keep it secret. Emails between the mayor’s senior advisor and the health department reveal only a partial picture. But what they reveal is disturbing. The discussion involves the low number of coronavirus cases emerging from bars and restaurants and how to handle that. And most disturbingly, how to keep it from the public.

From the public.

Now, why oh why would they do that?

“Emails between the Mayor’s senior advisor & the Health Dept. reveal only a partial picture. But what they reveal is disturbing. The discussion involves the low number of coronavirus cases emerging from bars & restaurants & how to keep it from the public.” https://t.co/eDjCia6Qr8 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 17, 2020

They wanted to make sure people didn’t know about the low number of COVID cases emerging from bars and restaurants.

Huh.

It’s like they wanted to keep those businesses closed for some other reason, right?

🤔 How many other cities have hidden the real covid data? — Jorj X McKie (@jjs92285) September 17, 2020

How many cities?

How many STATES?

To push a narrative for an election maybe? *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Looked it up..Tennessee is Republican state, however “Surprise” John Cooper, The mayor of Tennessee is a Democrat. It’s all about power has nothing to do with the people I can’t tell you how sad and angry this makes me! — DeeCo (@newsreader222) September 17, 2020

Any city or state where there is a Democratic mayor or governor, this same kind of crap is happening! They think they can obfuscate and hide information that supports reopening businesses, churches, schools and other areas until after the election! I call B.S.!!! 🤬🇺🇸 — Lisa Lane (@lglanepo) September 17, 2020

It’s all about fear, manipulation, and ruining the economy. There is a sick experiment being conducted on a global scale and we should all be disturbed. — Ira603 (@iraLFOD) September 17, 2020

If it's happening in Nashville, it's happening everywhere. Count on it. Politics is local. Never forget that. — Southern Bard (@JosephStrain7) September 17, 2020

You mean the lockdowns are politically motivated. Noooo! — 6% Sword of Truth 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Patriot_Lawyer) September 17, 2020

Right? We were super shocked as well.

Heh.

***

