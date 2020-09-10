Jon Karl is just as repugnant as the question he asked Trump during today’s press conference.

And they wonder why so many people mock and dislike them.

Watch:

“That’s a terrible question…I didn’t lie. What I said is we have to be calm, we can’t be panicked,” Pres. Trump tells @jonkarl when pressed about reports he deliberately minimized the seriousness of COVID-19 to the public. https://t.co/SJUK7i8fyL pic.twitter.com/ZQkdVtUeSL — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2020

Sorry, Jon, but Trump isn’t putting up with your games today.

Then again, it’s not like Trump puts up with the media’s games any day but still, this was bad even for Jon.

Right?

Surprised they didn’t ask about the good news about the economy … JUST KIDDING. We know exactly why they didn’t ask about the economy.

President @realDonaldTrump: In the past 4 months we added 10.6 MILLION jobs pic.twitter.com/sLJpqyfZXO — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 10, 2020

10.6 million jobs added.

During a pandemic.

But sure, vote for the old guy hiding in his basement …

Speaking of Biden.

President @realDonaldTrump on Joe Biden’s frequent use of a teleprompter to answer questions pic.twitter.com/27zaUADFeo — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 10, 2020

If Trump behaved like Biden in any way during a presser they’d eviscerate him for days.

President @realDonaldTrump on Joe Biden's disgraceful response to the Swine Flu pic.twitter.com/HEhuRijSNH — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 10, 2020

Democrats are more than happy to politicize any virus.

Duh.

They’ll politicize anything.

***

