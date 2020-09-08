As Twitchy readers know, the mayor of LA took time out of his busy day to nag his citizens to turn off their appliances and not use any energy.

It’s almost 3 p.m. Time to turn off major appliances, set the thermostat to 78 degrees (or use a fan instead), turn off excess lights and unplug any appliances you’re not using. We need every Californian to help conserve energy. Please do your part. #FlexAlert — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) September 6, 2020

Let Democrats be ‘in charge’ of energy, they said. It will be fun, they said.

Dan Crenshaw took a couple of days to respond but it was well worth the wait.

Alexa, show me what happens when you let Democrats control energy policy. https://t.co/PLtgofajlg — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 8, 2020

Alexa, order some aloe for that burn.

Can’t. Alexa depends on electricity to work, as does the internet. 😉 — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) September 8, 2020

If you want this trash for the entire US, vote Democrat — Phil D. Grasshopper (@GrasshopperPhil) September 8, 2020

Alexa may not have power to answer that question right now. — Geir Nøklebye (@geirnoklebye) September 8, 2020

Which is the saddest joke of all.

Heh.

