Imagine the sort of privileged, out-of-touch life someone has to lead to shame Americans for looking at sports or entertainment as some sort of escape from the crap that is the news and politics in this country in 2020.

Welp seems Colin Cowherd is that privileged and out of touch …

“Sports is an escape for me”. What are you escaping? If your life needs regular escaping — maybe some of that shit is on you. Maybe? Just some? The solution to an unfulfilled life, is often just mirror. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 5, 2020

Think it’s a good idea to be deriding people who watch sports? Kinda like Spitting in your bosses face as he hands you a check. — Gardrail (@Gardrail) September 5, 2020

I am amazed at the stupidity of your tweet that I just keep coming back to it. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 5, 2020

I’m so old I remember when sports was universally considered fun and entertainment, and not just more political bullshit in a sea of it. Do you want to ruin sports entirely? Keep talking. — Add your name (@corrcomm) September 5, 2020

never been to a movie, Colin? — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) September 5, 2020

I think you don't realize something: You're dumb. If I want to be lectured to about politics, I won't seek out someone dumb. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 5, 2020

Yup, this gif sums things up nicely.

