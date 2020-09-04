Portland shooting suspect (and 100% Antifa member) Michael Forest Reinoehl was shot and killed by federal authorities during an arrest attempt on Thursday.

If I were Oregon's governor, I'd be calling out the National Guard now, because I have a feeling it's about to get really bad in Portland. https://t.co/IkWLzCxcea — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 4, 2020

From Bearing Arms:

Michael Forest Reinoehl, the Portland protester under investigation in the fatal shooting of Aaron Danielson last weekend, was shot and killed by federal law enforcement in Lacey, Washington late Thursday evening, hours after an exclusive interview with the suspect aired on Vice News in which he claimed that he acted in self-defense. According to press accounts, a warrant for Reinoehl’s arrest was issued Thursday, but when a task force comprised of FBI agents and U.S. Marshals along with the Lakewood Police Department, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and the Washington State Department of Corrections closed in on the suspect, Reinoehl allegedly pulled a gun.

Crazy with the VICE article coming out the same day painting Reinoehl as almost a hero.

Interview of Portland killer: portrait of a delusional loser. "I fired the first shot of a civil war." A pathetic loser for whom "riot security" was a matter of self-aggrandizement.https://t.co/OjfHLpPJQI — shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) September 4, 2020

He thought he had fired the first shot of another civil war.

Andy Ngô wrote a timeline of events around the altercation:

Portland antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl has been killed by law enforcement. Details to come. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

Michael Forest Reinoehl, who killed Portland Trump supporter Aaron Danielson, died in Lacey, Wash. My sources are telling me U.S. Marshalls went to arrest him. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

Antifa accounts in their secret group chatrooms are calling the killing of antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl a police "execution." Related: Reinoehl said he was in the U.S. Army, but there is no record of that, reports the NYT. pic.twitter.com/ViSDfrPDYN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

GRAPHIC: Lacey, Wash. resident records the immediate aftermath of the shooting of Portland antifa militant Michael Reinoehl. Video: Jashon Spencer pic.twitter.com/ZwEvERzEHa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

Witnesses say antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl was armed with a semi-auto rifle when he engage in a firefight with four officers in Lacey, Wash. https://t.co/Jz7qNeUmvm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

As Cam said, Oregon’s governor might want to call in the National Guard.

Like now.