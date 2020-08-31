This violence is Democrat-owned.

These riots are Democrat-owned.

Never let them OR their base forget it.

Watch:

The most important video of 2020

pic.twitter.com/3nMNlxl5Q8 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 31, 2020

‘Enemies of the state.’

‘I thought he should have punched him in the face.’

‘I’d like to punch him in the face.’

Wilson talking about putting a bullet in the president …

But the best bit is Kamala Harris saying that riots won’t let up on election day and they shouldn’t let up, even as she and Sleepy Joe pretend to condemn the violence. What a bunch of disingenuous, lying, sneaky, as*holes.

Seriously.

The sad thing about this video is it could easily be 30 minutes longer. — TheThermonuclearWasteland (@Nuclearpast) August 31, 2020

Scary stuff.

Seriously, it should be.

The blood is on their hands — Grand Master Ohanana 🦅🤙 (@joshuaohana) August 31, 2020

Imagine if any Republican encouraged people to go punch Biden in the face? Or strangle his family members? Or blow up his home?

It would be front-page news 24/7.

But since it’s Trump?

Eh.

Yeesh, it's weird that I remember almost everyone of these moments. We always remember the bad things in life. Buncha serious crazies. — Shoda Soda (@mephilatian) August 31, 2020

And considering all they had to do was not be crazy?

So very telling.

***

Related:

Dude. WTAF?! Adam Schiff-For-Brains claiming Russia is exploiting Black Lives Matter to help Trump win does NOT go well, like at all

‘It really IS true … ’Brit Hume takes ridiculous troll claiming NY an NJ are the only ones who handled COVID successfully apart as only he can

‘Enron-level SCANDAL’: Jordan Schachtel rains on the Left’s ‘Trump let COVID kill people’ parade with damningly updated CDC data