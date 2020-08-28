Jim Gaffigan might want to consider switching to decaf.
Or adding fiber to his diet.
Something.
He would be a far happier and more pleasant person.
This is some unhinged crazy right here:
Sheesh, Jim, calm your mammaries.
This just tells us he knows Biden is toast and he can’t deal.
Meh.
Some nuns would like a word with you.
— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 28, 2020
Have a hot pocket and calm your ass down.
— Ky Cat (@kycatfl1) August 28, 2020
Yummm, hot pocket.
Oh goody, another comedian turns woke.
— BigAngryPhil (@TheBigAngryPhil) August 28, 2020
Remember when comedians used to be funny?
— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) August 28, 2020
You are my favorite funny man. But angry political statements like these are just disappointing.
— Ben Cline (@Cline4Virginia) August 28, 2020
A Catholic voting for Democrats is like Jewish people voting for Nazis.
Democrats are committing a holocaust against the unborn.
— Dailey (@DaileyOfficial) August 28, 2020
Jim please stop. I have already lost Pro sports
— Blair “Often Clueless” McKee (@BlairDMckee) August 28, 2020
Wow. You just lost a lot of fans with this tweet…
— T (@jcmthe4th) August 28, 2020
Seems angry and hateful isn’t a big selling point these days.
Sorry, Democrats.
***
