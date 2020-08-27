Rep. Matt Gaetz was spot-on with his tweet about what the mob aka Democratic rioters, really wants …

The mob wants to destroy America. We need PATRIOTS who will defend her. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) August 26, 2020

And for whatever reason, Chris Murphy thought this was an opportune moment to try and tie Trump in with Rittenhouse WHILE painting the young man as a white nationalist. Thinking ol’ Murphy can see the writing on the wall so this was just desperation … that and he’s just really a glorified troll.

I wonder why a deranged white nationalist Trump supporter would show up to a protest with a rifle and start shooting people. https://t.co/gL1zpgj8J2 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 26, 2020

So gross.

I don't wonder why you're lying. You're lying because you enjoy it. https://t.co/zPPn8E6NPo — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 27, 2020

And he knows his vapid base will lap it up.

An armed civilian protecting his property was attacked and chased by a rioting mob, he acted in self-defense and somebody died…

The question is:

Why do you, @ChrisMurphyCT, feel compelled to LIE about this & drag in @realDonaldTrump⁉️🤔 — CathleenO (@cmortolani) August 27, 2020

Because he’s a Democrat.

Waving that idiotic ideological flag of "virtue" isn't a good look… but it's revealing. Keep it up. Even people in Connecticut, People's Republic of, see through you. — Doug E (@xrangerd) August 27, 2020

Let’s hope so.

The kid defended himself from your precious scumbag leftist thugs. Kid was scrubbing away leftist grafitti just before the feral mob turned on him. You can't fucking spin this, Murphy. — ⚡ Steve, maker of salient points ⚡ (@LightningMan__) August 27, 2020

Let me guess, you'll go into anaphylactic shock if you even look at the facts. — Incom T-65B:Small thermal exhaust port? No problem (@AginKs) August 27, 2020

For the same reason a deranged socialist Bernie Sanders worker showed up to a baseball field and tried to murder Republican congressmen. — Smittie™ GED (Hons), BS (D-) (@smittie61984) August 26, 2020

Why is reality so difficult for Democrats? Things to ponder. — Naples558 (@Naples5581) August 27, 2020

Because reality proves their ideology sucks.

And they can’t accept that.

Displaying your Antifa flag for all to see. What a loser. Resign. — 🇺🇸Red Wave Rick 🇺🇸 (@buffalo0ne) August 27, 2020

Wouldn’t that be nice?

Heh.

What an outrageous lie. Smells of desperation. 🤔 — TenNamesLater (@TenNamesLater) August 27, 2020

Doesn’t it?

***

