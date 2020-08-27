Poor Julia Ioffe, Catholicism confuses her.

A nun in a habit just told the nation that Jesus was crucified for being not politically correct and that Joe Biden (a practicing Catholic) and Kamala Harris are pro-infanticide. #RepublicanNationalConvention — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 27, 2020

And?

She was right.

They are pro-infanticide.

Anyone familiar with the teachings of the Church wasn’t the least bit shocked or ‘flabbergasted’ by what the ‘nun in a habit’ said. We suppose the habit freaked her out even more?

Checks out. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 27, 2020

Yup.

I bet Julia is stoked her buddy and her get to vote the same this election. pic.twitter.com/RsGQQCIeYI — Summertime, and the livin's Ordy (@OrdyPackard) August 27, 2020

Awww, that time she was partying with the white-supremacist who loves Biden and Democrats now.

Good pic.

If you actually believe Catholic doctrine she is correct. Life begins at conception. And have some respect. She is a doctor and an Army Colonel. Not an overhyped blogger. — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) August 27, 2020

Overhyped blogger.

Ouch.

We felt that one.

Apparently she is just some nun in a habit to her. — smelvis (@BlueelvisEric) August 27, 2020

Yup.

Joe’s position evolved. His opinion seems politically motivated, because he personally is against abortion, except in cases that will get him more correct. June 5th versus June 11 pic.twitter.com/GeQdiUaRpq — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 27, 2020

You must have a cherry picked warped perception of reality — Demon Fire Lord Elf Unleashed™ of Florida (@TheRogue_Elf) August 27, 2020

And it’s true. So what’s the problem? You know what would be super fun is if a journalist type person would actually ask Biden and Harris where they stand in that issue. Do they support abortion on demand at any point of a pregnancy? — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) August 27, 2020

So…you may not know this, but the nun was telling the truth, hope this helps. — KarlaThere Were NO Russians (@KLomiglio) August 27, 2020

Which part didn’t you understand? — Just June (@MissJitter) August 27, 2020

All of it.

Heh.

***

