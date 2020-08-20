While people on the Left and even the media have spent the day fawning over Obama’s speech shaming America and Americans in order to shame Trump, Sarah Sanders took it upon herself to remind the sanctimonious one about the fact that none of his BS about our democracy means anything since we all know he illegally spied on Trump’s campaign.

Gosh, she’s such a downer with the facts and stuff, right?

Heh.

President Obama’s rhetoric about democracy would carry more weight if his administration hadn’t illegally spied on the Trump campaign and tried to overturn the results of the 2016 election. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 20, 2020

Rhetoric is the perfect word for what Obama spewed last night.

Ding-a-ling Jennifer Rubin tried to fire back:

This is crackpot stuff that you'll have to live down the rest of your life. For God's sake, just stop. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 20, 2020

Conservative blogger defending Obama.

That’s adorable.

Plenty of people disagreed with Jenn though:

LOL… you, on the other hand, couldn’t possibly live long enough to live down your own crackpot fraud of a life. Sit down little miss pretender. — GrampyRick (@Grampy_Rick) August 20, 2020

This is what you should be saying to yourself in the mirror every single morning — The Notorious MBG (@BryGuy59er) August 20, 2020

It takes a special kind of stupid to still deny that the Obama administration illegally spied on the Trump campaign — The Notorious MBG (@BryGuy59er) August 20, 2020

Thank you for being our voice, your words speak volume, you stay strong and speak for us, the silent party.❤️🙏 — Mimom (@JLJjlj23) August 20, 2020

Exactly, thank you Sarah!

They did everything to sabotage Trump & his administration they used every means to spy and pull off A COUP! It’s outrageous what was done by them and FBI & BRENNAN ect! — Dawn #NotRattled (@LoveUSADawn) August 20, 2020

Gotta keep reminding the masses who Obama really was and still is.

Sarah is one of the best at just that.

