Bad boys, bad boys … whatcha gonna do?

Apparently, get a face full of water or hot sauce or pepper or something else unpleasant.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes?

At least you do if you’re this guy:

This clip is so much more satisfying set to the Cops theme song. 🎵🎶BAD BOYS! BAD BOYS!🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/kBbIdbWIUM — Paineful Memes (@PainefulMemes) August 16, 2020

The music … right?

Nice try, dummy.

EL OH EL.

Sure, try picking a fight with a cop. See how that works out for you.

The cop with the Pepper-ball gun has some skills. He had to be at least 60 yards away from the Mutant and was still able to hit him in the ass…. — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) August 16, 2020

Truly. It’s a skill

Hilarious. The guy thinks he's Bruce Lee. While that was quite entertaining, I am disappointed they didn't go after the guy with the guitar and turn it to splinters. I would've enjoyed that. Unless it was a Martin. Then it needs a new owner. — Old Tom Morris (@OldTom_Morris) August 16, 2020

Such a beautiful scene, love the background music — ymmoti (@ymmoti) August 16, 2020

Like spraying a mad hornet with Raid. Saturating him till he falls on the ground so you can just step on him. Love it with the music. — WVmtnmama (@wvmtnma) August 16, 2020

I could watch this all day — JoeDouez (@joedouez) August 16, 2020

Full transparency, we’ve watched it a few times.

This version truly is soooo much better with the music..🤣 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — 👁️John Dee Essential 🇺🇸💯 (@GaltsGultch) August 16, 2020

This should become a thing with all antifa vs cops videos 😂 — kilojoule (@kilojoule_kj) August 16, 2020

Would only add to the entertainment.

Fair point.

This definitely could have been on COPS.

***

Related:

‘A proper BOOM’! Justice Kavanaugh drops the MOAB on George Soros with ruling on 1A and his ‘Open Society’ org

Byron York makes Rep. Eric Swalwell look like an even BIGGER tool (no small feat) for his ‘investigate Trump no matter what’ agenda

Yet ANOTHER chapter in the book of who the Left really IS –> #wrongtrump trends after Robert Trump passes away