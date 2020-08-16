Bad boys, bad boys … whatcha gonna do?

Apparently, get a face full of water or hot sauce or pepper or something else unpleasant.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes?

At least you do if you’re this guy:

The music … right?

Nice try, dummy.

EL OH EL.

Sure, try picking a fight with a cop. See how that works out for you.

Trending

Truly. It’s a skill

Full transparency, we’ve watched it a few times.

Would only add to the entertainment.

Fair point.

This definitely could have been on COPS.

***

Related:

‘A proper BOOM’! Justice Kavanaugh drops the MOAB on George Soros with ruling on 1A and his ‘Open Society’ org

Byron York makes Rep. Eric Swalwell look like an even BIGGER tool (no small feat) for his ‘investigate Trump no matter what’ agenda

Yet ANOTHER chapter in the book of who the Left really IS –> #wrongtrump trends after Robert Trump passes away

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bad Boyscopsriotersriots