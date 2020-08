Bad boys, bad boys โ€ฆ whatcha gonna do?

Apparently, get a face full of water or hot sauce or pepper or something else unpleasant.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes?

At least you do if youโ€™re this guy:

This clip is so much more satisfying set to the Cops theme song. ๐ŸŽต๐ŸŽถBAD BOYS! BAD BOYS!๐ŸŽถ๐ŸŽต pic.twitter.com/kBbIdbWIUM โ€” Paineful Memes (@PainefulMemes) August 16, 2020

The music โ€ฆ right?

Nice try, dummy.

EL OH EL.

Sure, try picking a fight with a cop. See how that works out for you.

The cop with the Pepper-ball gun has some skills. He had to be at least 60 yards away from the Mutant and was still able to hit him in the assโ€ฆ. โ€” Space Woman Spiff ๐Ÿ‘ฉ๐Ÿปโ€๐Ÿš€ (@BellaPelosi) August 16, 2020

Truly. Itโ€™s a skill

Hilarious. The guy thinks he's Bruce Lee. While that was quite entertaining, I am disappointed they didn't go after the guy with the guitar and turn it to splinters. I would've enjoyed that. Unless it was a Martin. Then it needs a new owner. โ€” Old Tom Morris (@OldTom_Morris) August 16, 2020

Such a beautiful scene, love the background music โ€” ymmoti (@ymmoti) August 16, 2020

Like spraying a mad hornet with Raid. Saturating him till he falls on the ground so you can just step on him. Love it with the music. โ€” WVmtnmama (@wvmtnma) August 16, 2020

I could watch this all day โ€” JoeDouez (@joedouez) August 16, 2020

Full transparency, weโ€™ve watched it a few times.

This version truly is soooo much better with the music..๐Ÿคฃ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘ โ€” ๐Ÿ‘๏ธJohn Dee Essential ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ’ฏ (@GaltsGultch) August 16, 2020

This should become a thing with all antifa vs cops videos ๐Ÿ˜‚ โ€” kilojoule (@kilojoule_kj) August 16, 2020

Would only add to the entertainment.

Fair point.

This definitely could have been on COPS.

***

