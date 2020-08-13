Darn those white guys and their white whiteness!

Apparently Sandia National Laboratories (which designs our nuclear weapons) decided they needed to reeducate the white men who work there in order to deconstruct their white male culture. Whatever the Hell that means.

Christopher F. Rufo’s thread shows the leaked documents and boy howdy, this is somethin’ else:

The federal government's premier nuclear research lab hosted a 3-day reeducation camp for "white males," with the goal of exposing their "white privilege" and deconstructing "white male culture." Here are the leaked documents from the race-segregated, taxpayer-funded session.👇 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Oh good, it was taxpayer-funded as well.

Last year, Sandia National Laboratories—which designs America's nuclear weapons—sent its white male executives to the La Posada luxury resort to undergo a mandatory training called "White Men's Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations." pic.twitter.com/fcxlWrKD4d — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Hey, at least they went to a luxury resort, right?

Heh.

In the opening thought-work session, the trainers demand that the men make a list of associations about white male culture. The trainers write "white supremacists," "KKK," "Aryan Nation," "MAGA hat," "privileged," and "mass killings." pic.twitter.com/TUKARqvoar — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Sweet baby corn.

Hard working is white male culture?

Football?

Baseball?

Heart failure?!

PROVIDER?!?!

Wow.

The trainers insist that white males must "work hard to understand" their "white privilege," "male privilege," and "heterosexual privilege." They claim that white men benefit from positive stereotypes that "far outweigh the Tim McVeighs and Ted Kaczynskis of white maleness." pic.twitter.com/FyKW1ynz4G — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

And wow AGAIN.

Next, the white male employees must expose the "roots of white male culture," which consists of "rugged individualism," "a can-do attitude," "hard work," and "striving towards success"—which sound good, but are in fact "devastating" to women and POCs. pic.twitter.com/saVYdG6bHJ — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

How dare they be successful at all.

Dude, this can’t be real.

In fact, the trainers claim that "white male culture" leads to "lowered quality of life at work and home, reduced life expectancy, unproductive relationships, and high stress." It also forces this "white male standard" on women and minorities. pic.twitter.com/xVIkMXwbBG — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

We got nothin’.

In a subsequent session, the white males must publicly recite a series of "white privilege statements" and "male privilege statements." They must accept their complicity in the white male system and their role in creating oppressions. pic.twitter.com/egIchSLwWd — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Men’s loud or deep voices and/or physical appearance can be intimidating.

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure your corgi passed gas but you’re not entirely sure so you pause? Yup, just made that face.

Finally, as the reeducation camp concludes, the white males must write letters "directed to white women, people of color, and other groups regarding the meaning of this Caucus experience." They apologize for their "privilege" and pledge to become "better [allies]." pic.twitter.com/LZIB22CpYc — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

This editor who happens to be a white woman would have told these trainers to stick this entire ‘camp’ up their backside.

Unreal.

Who is leading the struggle session? A company called "White Men As Full Diversity Partners." This is no joke—their company is literally called White Men As Full Diversity Partners and they specialize in confronting those who "typically hold all the power": namely, "white males." pic.twitter.com/dMNu8XHZYw — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Companies pay these people to make white men feel like sh*t.

Classy.

It's time to expose this taxpayer-funded pseudoscience and rally the White House and legislators to stop these deeply divisive training sessions. My goal is simple: we must pass legislation to "abolish critical race theory" in the federal government. Let's push as far as we can. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Imagine if they were holding a training like this shaming black men? Or white women?

Awful.

P.S. Here are the full documents from Sandia National Laboratories' training on "white privilege" and "white male culture."https://t.co/tQOnYGjixr — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

PS: This was infuriating.

