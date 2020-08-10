If you want to know why so many Democratically-run cities are, as Trump once said, sh*tholes, look no further than Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot.

Over the weekend, Lori was very angry with a large gathering of people sunbathing at the lake. She shamed them and even threatened to ‘take steps backward.’

Raise your hand if you’re sick and tired of elected officials threatening to take freedom away from their constituents.

It's called a pandemic, people. This reckless behavior on Montrose Beach is what will cause us to shut down the parks and lakefront. Don't make us take steps backwards. pic.twitter.com/FHxeYfH7Wf — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 8, 2020

Well, as you more than likely know, last night looting and rioting (and even a shooting) took place in downtown Chicago.

Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police overnight in Chicago's Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city's downtown. https://t.co/HrDCLtBUXd pic.twitter.com/sanXXVYGx2 — ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2020

Pretty sure they weren’t ‘sunbathers’ or worried about social distancing.

Nothing says ‘justice’ like looting a car dealership.

Looting continues this morning. This is the Apple Store at Clybourn/North being hit again around 4:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/xwpiHt5wDQ — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 10, 2020

Black lives matter so much people are stealing iPads.

Seems legit.

Chicago bridges going up to limit access after widespread looting on Mag Mile and Gold Coast overnight. pic.twitter.com/z6HH1FQrMp — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) August 10, 2020

It got so bad they actually had to limit people going in and coming out of the city.

Richard Grenell just torched the mayor this morning …

But @LoriLightfoot did chase the gays away from the Lake front. She was furious about sunbathers. https://t.co/VO2TUjEnQ0 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 10, 2020

Sunbathers and their sunbathing freedom.

Psh.

. @LoriLightfoot wants to stop the gays from sunbathing – but she allows riots and looting to go unchecked. Unbelievable. https://t.co/b0vkYPJcRh — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 10, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA.

Priorities, right?

Rioters have COVID immunity! — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 10, 2020

Remember during the uptick suggestively.. running around the streets with her posse – demanding people go home to *Stay Safe*.. Everyone of these Democrats need to be recalled & removed💯 Hold them to their Oaths- Folks — Orange🧡🇺🇸 (@orangezip1) August 10, 2020

Well someone has to go shopping to help the economy. — What about Bob (@rcoder67) August 10, 2020

this is so maddening. — rlh (@rlh_319) August 10, 2020

from the photo everyone looks very fit and healthy — Scott (@blackbeltscott) August 10, 2020

BUT THEY WERE SUNBATHING.

It’s a peaceful protest. — Anthony (@ADMolina8) August 10, 2020

Ok, so we know we shouldn’t laugh at this … but we totally laughed at this.

How much longer is this crap going to be allowed? — crfreeusa (@roch2021) August 10, 2020

Until right after the election.

***

