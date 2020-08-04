No big deal, just WaPo suckinâ€™ up to the Chinese Communist Party again.

Hey man, that sweet CCP cash ainâ€™t gonna earn itself yaâ€™ know.

Trump views Chinaâ€™s Communist Party as a threat. Young Chinese see it as a ticket to a better future. https://t.co/mA2qDgLQ1o â€” The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 4, 2020

IT IS A THREAT.

Trump viewing it that way or not is irrelevant â€¦ itâ€™s a threat.

And câ€™mon, like the â€˜young Chineseâ€™ have any choice in saying THEY DONâ€™T see communism as a good thing.

Seriously with this article?

From WaPo:

The answer, in this instance, is the Chinese Communist Party.

After seven decades in power, the ruling party has faced potentially existential challenges over the past year, fromÂ pro-democracy protests in Hong KongÂ and anÂ economic slowdownÂ to a devastatingÂ coronavirusÂ and, most recently, once-in-a-generation floods that have wreaked destruction across central China. But far from diminishing its stature at home, as some in the Trump administrationÂ appear to believe, the partyâ€™s response to some of these crises has helped solidify the support of existing and aspiring members â€” or at least neutralized grumbling.

Something like that.

Shocking that the writer of this garbage is fangirling over Mao. pic.twitter.com/MaoP4Dql8x â€” Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 4, 2020

Fangirling over Mao.

Alrighty then.

What polling are you basing this on? What? You can't poll in China because of CCP restrictions and suppression? -Imagine that. â€” Lisa B. (@politeracy) August 4, 2020

"I love this gruel! It's the only thing I can ever remember eating!" Of course, because it's the only thing offered. And if you don't like it, you starve. (Or in China's case, you'll be sent to happy work camps and then starved.) â€” Aldous Huxley's Ghostâ„¢ (@AF632) August 4, 2020

Chinese asset media ðŸ‘† â€” mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 4, 2020

Schills and/or useful idiots. Useful to the CCP anyway, useless to America. â€” Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) August 4, 2020

A remarkable tweet by the Washington Post Its almost as if they didn't know about the Uighurs, what is happening in Hong Kong, & Covid 19 cover-up Young Chinese have no choice, good jobs go to party members, if you refuse to join the party, you are treated as a criminal â€” Ronald Spitzer (@Ronald_Spitzer) August 4, 2020

Remarkable, and NOT in a good way.

