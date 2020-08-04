No big deal, just WaPo suckinâ€™ up to the Chinese Communist Party again.

Hey man, that sweet CCP cash ainâ€™t gonna earn itself yaâ€™ know.

IT IS A THREAT.

Trump viewing it that way or not is irrelevant â€¦ itâ€™s a threat.

And câ€™mon, like the â€˜young Chineseâ€™ have any choice in saying THEY DONâ€™T see communism as a good thing.

Seriously with this article?

From WaPo:

The answer, in this instance, is the Chinese Communist Party.

After seven decades in power, the ruling party has faced potentially existential challenges over the past year, fromÂ pro-democracy protests in Hong KongÂ and anÂ economic slowdownÂ to a devastatingÂ coronavirusÂ and, most recently, once-in-a-generation floods that have wreaked destruction across central China.

But far from diminishing its stature at home, as some in the Trump administrationÂ appear to believe, the partyâ€™s response to some of these crises has helped solidify the support of existing and aspiring members â€” or at least neutralized grumbling.

Chinese who were complaining in February aboutÂ the partyâ€™s coronavirus coverupÂ reflect more positively on their experience now that they can see, through the American example, how much worse it could have been.

Again.

Itâ€™s not like they have a choice.

Something like that.

Fangirling over Mao.

Alrighty then.

Remarkable, and NOT in a good way.

***

