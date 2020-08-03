‘Impending WUSS-OUT alert’ –> Kurt Eichenwald so desperate to keep Biden from debating Trump he comes up with dastardly PLAN

Now, why oh why would the Left be working SO HARD to keep Joe Biden from debating President Trump? You’d think they would want him to get up on that stage and put the ‘bad orange man’ in his place, right? This just seems like a total admission that Joe can’t debate let alone run a country or the free world.

You know it’s really bad when Kurt Eichenwald is suggesting ways for Joe to bail:

.@JoeBiden should definitely agree to more debates, so long as Trump agrees to one precondition: Before it happens, Trump releases his tax returns. If he refuses, well, doesn't that say even more about the magnitude of what he's hiding? And put that deception front and center? — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 3, 2020

Kurt … dude … really?

You know if Kurt thinks it’s a good idea it’s not.

You know who could press Trump on releasing his tax returns? Biden. In more debates. — Dawn (@aurora_g96) August 3, 2020

Owned.

Dems have their tentacles out, setting up excuses for the impending wuss out. https://t.co/DjkfjpJu4D — Smirk With a Cervix (@FoundersGirl) August 3, 2020

Tentacles. Gotta make sure that ‘n’ is in there.

If releasing the tax return is a precondition of the debate, why would Biden need to make it’s non disclosure front and center of the debate? You sound as confused as Joe Biden, Octopussy. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 3, 2020

The tentacle thing ain’t ever going away, Kurt.

Ever.

Painful.

Why is the Left so afraid of the poster child for dementia debating? Seems you all have a crisis of confidence. Maybe Jill could take his place since she's the man behind the candidate. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) August 3, 2020

Jill probably helps write some of his tweets and you know she’s down in the basement when they put the old guy in front of his fake bookcase to speak or do a safe ‘interview’ with CNN or something.

Trump should have mercy and not debate Biden. It will be televised cruelty and elderly abuse. — Vit Mikas🇺🇲 (@exjt) August 3, 2020

Now that is an interesting point.

Trump could show mercy to Joe since the Democrats seem to be AOK with his being used and abused in this way.

Who are you kidding, Biden wouldn't last 10 minutes with Trump. Even with pre prepared answers on a teleprompter, he struggles to get it right. — Is it November yet? (@PhillyToMaine) August 3, 2020

Can you imagine? It would just be painful. He destroyed Hillary who was actually pretty sharp … for a Democrat.

This is like the rest of your work. Stupid. — Patrick Archy (@fredsvill) August 3, 2020

Ouch.

***

