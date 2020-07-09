We make a lot of ‘jokes’ about how 1984 was a work of fiction and not an instruction manual but honestly, it seems like the joke is turning into reality …

When cancel culture comes after the guy who wrote about cancel culture?

Surely some sort of spacetime continuum will open SOMEWHERE, right?

Look at this.

In addition to being a gov snitch, fraud George Orwell spent WWII demonizing the USSR as it defeated Nazism As the Red Army sacrificed millions fighting Hitler, and as the Nazi regime shoved Jews into gas chambers, Orwell was writing Animal Farm Vile man https://t.co/m2gBhpG93o — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) July 8, 2020

He hated Communism and Fascism.

Yeah, vile man.

Orwell was right … so let’s cancel him. Or something.

Pssst. Stalin killed more people than Hitler. Both regimes were evil. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) July 9, 2020

Ok, it looks like a lot of people are setting you straight here, but just take one little look at the Ukraine in the 1930s and tell me that Stalin and his people were the GOOD GUYS. …Did you write this just for attention? — sweet sassy Control Director molassy (@ShawarmaAfter) July 9, 2020

We’re thinking yes, yes he did.

Maybe it would’ve been easier for the USSR to “defeat Nazism” if they hadn’t signed a nonaggression pact with the Nazis in the first place. But you’re right, it must’ve been tough for the USSR to defeat the Nazis by itself. If only the US and Great Britain had gotten involved. — I Believe in Nashville (@genethelawyer) July 9, 2020

You know the Soviet Union killed MILLIONS of its own citizens, right?? You know just because the Soviets fought the Nazis didnt mean they were good. They were still trash… — Max Wagner (@MaxJWagner) July 9, 2020

Double plus good, Comrade Norton. Big Brother will be pleased. — Rocco out West (@satirelli) July 9, 2020

Never heard of you till today. I see I have not been missing out. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 8, 2020

Oof.

The Soviet Union only fought the Nazis because, after making an alliance with the Nazis, the Soviets' Nazi allies betrayed them. Because again, the Soviets, who were evil authoritarians like the Nazis, chose the Nazis to be their allies. I mean, really. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) July 8, 2020

Attempting to cancel Orwell is #So2020 — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) July 8, 2020

Good ol’ 2020, getting dumber by the day.

