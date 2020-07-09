We make a lot of ‘jokes’ about how 1984 was a work of fiction and not an instruction manual but honestly, it seems like the joke is turning into reality …

When cancel culture comes after the guy who wrote about cancel culture?

Surely some sort of spacetime continuum will open SOMEWHERE, right?

Look at this.

He hated Communism and Fascism.

Yeah, vile man.

Orwell was right … so let’s cancel him. Or something.

Trending

We’re thinking yes, yes he did.

Oof.

Good ol’ 2020, getting dumber by the day.

***

Related:

‘If you’re running an outlet like CNN you want DUMB people’: Tucker Carlson just ENDS Don Lemon and DAMN (watch)

‘Must occur in a basement’: Ted Cruz comes up with 2 hilarious ‘conditions’ Biden team might set for debates and Lefties can’t DEAL

*SNORT*: John Cleese takes on HORDE of frothy-mouthed social justice zombies for SCREECHING at him over gender joke

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1984Ben Nortoncancel cultureGeorge Orwell