So it sounds like a British court has ordered ex-spy Christopher Steele’s firm to pay damages for ‘inaccurate’ or ‘misleading’ information.

Color us shocked.

OH NOT REALLY … we’ve all pretty much known this dossier thing was grade-A bull-pucky since even before Schiff got pranked trying to get naked pictures of Trump (we’re not making that up!). Catherine Herridge has done an outstanding job of covering this mess for CBS and presenting it in a way that makes sense.

Even to this Twitchy editor.

Take a look.

#FISA British court orders ex-spy Christopher Steele’s firm to pay limited damages to 2 Russian bankers for “inaccurate” or “misleading” material in dossier. Why it matters: Use of dossier central to ongoing Durham investigation @CBSNews READ Court docs: https://t.co/sEAG6lzU9f pic.twitter.com/Vjpogkmioz — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 9, 2020

Inaccurate.

Misleading.

#FISA British court docs in damages case also reveal new detail early contact between Steele + Fusion GPS at London’s Heathrow airport late May 2016 + “Ultimate Client” DNC. READ: This section begins approx page 20 https://t.co/sEAG6lzU9f pic.twitter.com/yOL81DCGuW — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 9, 2020

Ultimate client DNC.

Wow.

#FISA British court docs in damages case also reveal high level contact FBI, State Dept + Steele in 2016: identifies “Ass. Secretary of State Nuland” + “Kathy Kavalec” + Steele “enthusiastically briefing journalists” READ: Section begins approx page 27 https://t.co/sEAG6lzU9f pic.twitter.com/5gDm9hfjZV — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 9, 2020

Enthusiastically briefing journalists aka LEAKING THE LIES.

It’s all right here, in black and white.

With some cool highlighting of course.

The more I read about this the more disgusted I am about this obvious plot…. I am more concerned that the avg dem voter has NO IDEA about how serious this because because they refuse to address it as part of the MSM news cycle They think it’s a conspiracy — Elizabeth (@proudcanadian02) July 9, 2020

Criminals in our government were conspiring to frame Trump, will justice ever be served? — Joslyne Raquel (@joslyne_raquel) July 9, 2020

Sadly we’re not counting on it at this point, but we’re sorta cynical.

"The FBI Note also indicates that Mr Steele had been told by that stage that Mrs Clinton herself was aware of what Orbis had been commissioned to do." — Scott Witlin 🧢 (@ScottWitlin) July 9, 2020

why the left is going crazy right now. They know this affair can put their party in the dark ages. — Trumpster (@Gettingtrump) July 9, 2020

Something’s got them spooked, that’s for sure.

***

