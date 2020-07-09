Tucker Carlson has been very, very busy over the past few weeks kicking the hornet’s nest of stupid, so it only makes sense that he eventually called out Don Lemon, who as we all know, basically shamed Terry Crews for refusing to accept #BlackLivesMatter is only about police violence.

Of course, if you’re a Twitchy reader you know Don has been pretty unbearable for a good long time now, but he wasn’t always that way … which was Tucker’s point.

Watch:

Someone might want to get Don a little aloe for that burn.

It’s funny but Don isn’t going anywhere — (((I Can't Even))) (@szysgt) July 9, 2020

Brutal — Teacheronbreak 😎 (@claramanoucheka) July 9, 2020

All sorts of ouch, yup.

That was incredible! — Kanye Trump (@r_shinn) July 9, 2020

Before his clone took over — KW (@KW07038391) July 9, 2020

Whoa.

Hadn’t thought of that …

Heh.

There should be a support group for all of the people Tucker has eviscerated lately. — Sean Kaye (@skaye) July 9, 2020

That’s wrongthink on CNN today — 🔥 (@Asclepius____) July 9, 2020

That sort of monologuing will get you canceled today.

Indeed.

***

