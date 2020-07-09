Tucker Carlson has been very, very busy over the past few weeks kicking the hornet’s nest of stupid, so it only makes sense that he eventually called out Don Lemon, who as we all know, basically shamed Terry Crews for refusing to accept #BlackLivesMatter is only about police violence.

Of course, if you’re a Twitchy reader you know Don has been pretty unbearable for a good long time now, but he wasn’t always that way … which was Tucker’s point.

Watch:

Someone might want to get Don a little aloe for that burn.

All sorts of ouch, yup.

Whoa.

Hadn’t thought of that …

Heh.

That sort of monologuing will get you canceled today.

Indeed.

***

