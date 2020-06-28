From the same people who brought you years and years of the Russia collusion hoax comes ANOTHER bombshell, this time with a story about Trump sitting idly by as evil Russians put bounties on the heads of U.S. troops … MWAHAHAHAAAAA.

C’mon, did the New York Times really think anyone not totally drowning in TDS would buy this crap? Oh sure, they know they were totally wrong about that whole Russia thing before but THIS TIME they’ve really got the story right.

An unnamed, anonymous source familiar with the situation who is also an official says so.

*eye roll*

John Ratcliffe released this statement basically debunking the whole mess:

Statement by DNI Ratcliffe: "I have confirmed that neither the President nor the Vice President were ever briefed on any intelligence alleged by the New York Times in its reporting yesterday." (1/2) — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) June 28, 2020

"The White House statement addressing this issue earlier today, which denied such a briefing occurred, was accurate. The New York Times reporting, and all other subsequent news reports about such an alleged briefing are inaccurate.” (2/2) — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) June 28, 2020

Inaccurate.

He is way nicer than we’d be but that’s why he’s a bigwig and this editor just writes about it from the sidelines.

Or, as we say in media, another NYT fabrication. — Dani Grand (@danigrand100) June 28, 2020

Another reminder the NYT cares about one thing and one thing only, getting rid of Trump.

***

